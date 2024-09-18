Exostar India Opens New, Larger Office

Move Reflects Sustained Growth and Increased In-Country Presence

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exostar, a leader in trusted, secure business collaboration solutions for highly regulated industries including aerospace and defense, life sciences, and healthcare, today announced the grand opening of a new facility for its Exostar India Private Ltd subsidiary. Exostar India's move to a larger space comes three years after the subsidiary's launch.

The new Exostar India office spans approximately 12,000 square feet. It accommodates a rapidly expanding employee headcount in India, rising from 25 in August 2021 to nearly 60 today – with another 10 positions to be filled in the near future. This growth reflects Exostar India's increasingly important role within Exostar's global footprint in the U.S., UK, and Australia, supporting a "follow the sun" model for product development and corporate operations.

"Over nearly a quarter of a century, Exostar has built a track record of success meeting the secure, compliant B2B collaboration requirements of many of the world's largest companies and their multi-tiered networks of partners and suppliers," said Vinaydath Shivaprasad, Exostar India's Managing Director. "With our new Exostar India location, we will be able to scale our teams faster to speed the development of new products for The Exostar Platform that our customers need to meet their most urgent challenges."

Exostar India now operates from a convenient and desirable Bangalore address. The office was designed with interior features that maximize the employee experience. It sits only 300 meters from a metro station, with nearby amenities including a mall and numerous restaurants with outdoor dining options.

About Exostar

The Exostar Platform supports exclusive communities within highly regulated industries where organizations securely collaborate, share information, and operate compliantly. Within these communities, we build trust. Over 200,000 companies and agencies in 175 countries trust Exostar to strengthen security, reduce expenditures, raise productivity, and help them achieve their digital transformation initiatives. More than half of the Defense Industrial Base, including 98 of the top 100 firms, transact business over The Exostar Platform. Over 25 of the top global biopharmaceutical companies and more than 700,000 life science sponsor and partner users rely on The Exostar Platform to help them speed new medicines and therapies to market. Exostar is a Gartner Cool Vendor. For more information, visit www.exostar.com, and follow Exostar on LinkedIn and X.

Media Contact:

Alan Gilbert

Exostar

(703) 624-4675 (m)

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1395046/Exostar_Logo_Updated_Logo.jpg