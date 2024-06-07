Experience the Pinnacle of Cocktail Culture: Gurugram Hosts the Spectacular World Class Cocktail Festival on June 15th & 16th

Indulge in the Ultimate Luxury Cocktail Experience — Secure Tickets Now

MUMBAI, India, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This June, attendees can immerse themselves in a world of unparalleled cocktail elegance at the World Class Cocktail Festival in Gurugram. Taking place at DLF Surface Parking 3 on June 15th and 16th, this extraordinary event redefines luxury, bringing together the finest bartenders and the most iconic spirits from Diageo India's Reserve Portfolio for an unforgettable celebration of mixology mastery.

The World Class Cocktail Festival stands apart from the clutter, meticulously crafted and curated, to offer a cocktail experience like never before. This festival is the epitome of sophistication, showcasing the most talented bartenders from India and across the globe. It's a rare opportunity to indulge in a sensory journey through the world of cocktails, with activations and touchpoints that ensure everyone finds something exquisite to sip on and appreciate.

Highlights to Look Forward To:

Masterclasses with Icons of the Drinks World: Dive into the world of Tanqueray No. TEN with Global Brand Ambassador, Jenna Ba, and master cocktails that are a perfect 'TEN'. Meanwhile, Karina Sanchez, a force in shaping tequila culture globally, will guide attendees through the art of sipping on tequila and creating innovative tequila cocktails. 2023 World Class Global Bartender of the Year, Jacob Martin, will also be going behind the bar for an exclusive bar takeover, representing the best in cocktail culture

Maybe Sammy Returns: Australasia's Best Bar of 2023, Maybe Sammy, returns to World Class India, bringing their unique flair and swagger to cocktail enthusiasts. Named after jazz era icon Sammy Davis Jr., this bar is set to dial up drink experiences at the festival.

A One Night Only Takeover: The World Class India Winner 2023, Aashie Bhatnagar (AKA Pocket Dynamite), will join forces with Global Tanqueray No. TEN Brand Ambassador, Jenna Ba, for an exclusive bar takeover, offering a rare opportunity to savor top-tier cocktails crafted by the very best.

Live Music Acts: Attendees can elevate their experience with live performances by renowned artists, such as Novak, Madboy, Kamakshi Khanna, MadStarBase, and more, providing the perfect soundtrack to the cocktail journey.

Every detail of the festival has been designed to create a multi-sensory experience that fully immerses one in the world of cocktails. From brand-led experiential zones to interactive cocktail-trend experiences, the festival promises to delight the senses and elevate one's appreciation of mixology.

The Cocktail Festival also marks the finale of this year's bartending championship, as 16 of India's most celebrated bartenders clash in a captivating battle for cocktail supremacy. These liquid alchemists, backed by the esteemed brands of Diageo Reserve (Don Julio, Tanqueray, The Singleton, and Johnnie Walker), will transform spirits into celebratory masterpieces. This crucible of creativity and ambition culminates in the crowning of the World Class India Bartender of the Year. The champion then secures the coveted opportunity to represent India at the electrifying Global Finals in Shanghai.

Secure Tickets Today

Ticketing starts from INR 800, offering access to exquisite spirits, craft cocktails, international bar takeovers, exciting cocktail workshops, and incredible music acts, all under one roof. For more details on the experiences, artist lineup, and ticketing, visit World Class Cocktail Festival 2024.

Stay updated with all things World Class by following the World Class India Instagram page. Join Diageo India for a weekend of luxurious indulgence and celebrate the art of cocktails in style. This is the festival to be at — a true paradise for cocktail connoisseurs.

About World Class

World Class is on a mission to inspire people to drink better and create unforgettable experiences in the process. Whether at home or in a bar, World Class encourages consumers to think and care about fine drinking in the same way they care about fine dining.

World Class has supported, trained and inspired over 400,000 bartenders, across 60 countries, for over twelve years, while partnering them with the world's finest spirits — the Diageo Reserve collection. World Class is also the authority on the drinks industry whom consumers look to for the information on the latest drinks, trends, cocktail recipes and industry insight.

About Diageo India

Diageo India is the country's leading beverage alcohol company and a subsidiary of global leader Diageo PLC. The company manufactures, sells and distributes an outstanding portfolio of premium brands, such as Johnnie Walker, Black Dog, Black & White, VAT 69, Antiquity, Signature, The Singleton, Royal Challenge, McDowell's No1, Smirnoff, Ketel One, Tanqueray and Captain Morgan.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, our wide footprint is supported by a committed team of over 3145 employees, 47 manufacturing facilities across states and union territories in India, a strong distribution network and a state-of-the-art Technical Centre.

Incorporated in India as United Spirits Limited (USL), the company is listed on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in India. For more information about Diageo India, our people, our brands, and our performance, visit us at www.diageoindia.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, http://www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practices.

