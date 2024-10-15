Experts Gather at CEPT University for Symposium on Leveraging Earth Observation Technologies

The symposium has been organised with the objective of providing a platform to stakeholders to raise awareness about potential applications of EO, deliberate and share insights and arrive at innovative solutions that can help in leveraging the power of geospatial data. It also aims at facilitating discussing policy frameworks, regulations and governance structures and foster knowledge exchange and sharing of best practices in EO data acquisition, processing, analysis, and utilization.

Space-based imagery is increasingly functioning as an enabler of commercial applications and public services and supporting service delivery in almost all sectors of the global economy. Earth Observation intelligence, particularly when applied to areas such as agriculture, urban planning, disaster management, and climate change, is a critical tool for government agencies, industry experts, and academic researchers.

Hitesh Kumar S. Makwana, Surveyor General of India, Survey of India, said, "Accessing maps has become much easier with the rise of Earth Observation (EO) data. This shift enhances our ability to manage land records and infrastructure implementation effectively. The government's ambitious CORS (Continuously Operating Reference Stations) deployment will improve data accuracy, vital for national development and disaster management. Events, like the subsidence in Joshimath, underscore the importance of real-time data."

Dr. Prakash Chouhan, Director, National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), emphasized the importance of leveraging Earth Observation (EO) data for socioeconomic development. "The Department of Space has made available the satellite data with a resolution above 5 meters freely available to the public, as part of the National Space Policy 2023. This initiative includes various datasets like LISS 4, LISS 3, and Oceansat at Bhoonidhi. We're seeing exciting applications emerging, particularly in digital agriculture and land records, and the next decade promises to harness EO's potential for climate and disaster management."

Mr Rajendra Ratnoo, Executive Director, National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), said, "Geospatial technology, combined with big data and machine learning, is transforming disaster management by enabling more precise planning, response, and risk assessment. Credible EO data provides critical insights for last-mile connectivity, urban flooding, and disaster response. We are looking forward to collaborate in creating knowledge verticals that will bridge policy, research, and action on disaster management and climate adaptation."

Mr Nilesh Desai, Director, Space Applications Centre (SAC), ISRO said, "On National Space Day, celebrated on October 14th, we recognize the advancements in Earth Observation (EO) for national development, particularly in light of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. It's fitting to hold this conference on such an important day. The integration of AI and machine learning is transforming EO and space technology, enhancing product generation and analysis. As we innovate—from different sensors to improved resolution—we must be mindful of how we train AI. This year's Nobel Prize acknowledges significant contributions in AI, akin to the legacy of Oppenheimer. At SAC, ISRO, we're advancing technologies like LiDAR, hyperspectral imaging, and radar, moving from analysis-ready to AI-ready data."

The two-day event includes one-on-one Q&A sessions with the policy makers and panel discussions allowing participants to explore the latest EO tools and technologies. Attendees gain insights into real-world applications of EO intelligence in areas such as disaster response, land use management, and environmental sustainability.

Quotes from CEPT University and CRDF

Emphasising on the relevance of the Symposium, Professor Barjor Mehta, President, CEPT University said "This symposium will serve as a valuable platform as we are bringing together stakeholders from across the spectrum to discuss the potential of space-based imagery. By fostering collaboration and exploring innovative applications, we can unlock new opportunities and create a better future."

Suren Vakil, Vice-Chairperson CRDF, added, "As India continues to make strides in technological innovation, the role of Earth Observation intelligence cannot be overstated. This event highlights EO technologies that are key to national development and bring tangible benefits to communities across India."

Dr Shivangi Somvanshi, Center Head, Center for Applied Geomatics, CRDF said, "Our mission at the Center for Applied Geomatics (CAG) is to use geospatial data to solve real-world problems. And with this symposium, we aim to demonstrate the real-world impact of EO intelligence in solving complex challenges at national and community levels."

About CEPT University

CEPT University focuses on understanding, designing, planning, constructing, and managing human habitats. Its teaching programs aim to build thoughtful professionals and its research programs deepen understanding of human settlements. CEPT University also undertakes advisory projects to further the goal of making habitats more livable. Through its education, research and advisory activities, the University strives to improve the impact of habitat professions in enriching the lives of people in India's villages, towns and cities. The University comprises six faculties: viz. the Faculty of Architecture, the Faculty of Planning, the Faculty of Technology, the Faculty of Design, the Faculty of Management and the CEPT Foundation Program. In December 2023, CEPT University has been recognized by the Government of India as a Centre of Excellence in Urban Planning and Design. This comes with an endowment of Rs. 250 Crore to be used towards the research and training on India specific knowledge in Urban Planning and Design over the next 25 years.

CEPT University was established by the CEPT University Act of 2005 enacted by the government of Gujarat. It was originally started in 1962 as the School of Architecture supported by the Ahmedabad Education Society. The Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) of the Government of India recognizes the University as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (SIRO). CEPT University is recognized as a Center of Excellence by the Government of Gujarat. CEPT University has many ongoing collaborations and exchange programs with top-ranked universities across the world.

About CEPT Research and Development Foundation (CRDF)

CEPT Research and Development Foundation (CRDF) is the research and advisory arm of CEPT University. CEPT University has created a vibrant environment of interdisciplinary collaboration and innovation focused on issues concerning human habitats. Through CRDF, the University engages actively in research projects, advisory assignments and capacity-building initiatives aimed at solving critical problems in the built environment and improving people's quality of life in towns and cities. Through these research and consulting pursuits, our faculty members make available their academic knowledge and professional expertise to external stakeholders including the government, public sector organisations, NGOs, communities, and businesses.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2530830/Team.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2530831/Barjor_Mehta_and_Hitesh_Kumar.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2530832/Hitesh_Kumar_S_Makwana.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2530833/Barjor_Mehta.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2530834/Event.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2530835/Rajendra_Ratnoo.jpg



Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2323005/4951189/CEPT_University_Logo.jpg