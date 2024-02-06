Exploring AI's Role in Shaping Global Disruption, Development and Diversification

NEW DELHI, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia's largest business conference is set to script a tomorrow on February 9 and 10 where the conversation around disruption, development and diversification will take centre stage. The two-day mega event, to be attended by over 2,000 participants from over 20 countries, will be hosted at Taj Palace, New Delhi.

As the world grapples with the effects of artificial intelligence (AI) on everyday life, one of the key themes at the summit will be 'Scripting Tomorrow with Artificial Intelligence'. It will delve into the intersection of technology, AI and business, steering towards a future driven by innovation and collaboration.

The global landscape is changing at an unprecedented rate with AI playing a crucial role in shaping industries and economies. At the dawn of a new era, discussions about the prospects for these industries are more important than ever. This year's summit, which will help redefine business strategies by leveraging Generative AI, will feature an impressive roster of speakers who are pioneers in their respective fields.

These thought leaders will share their perspective on how human efforts and artificial intelligence can coexist seamlessly through the following topics:

Generative AI: Steering the Future of Work

Ravi Kumar S, Chief Executive Officer, Cognizant.

Navigating AI Revolution: People and Machines as Collaborators and not Competitors

The 8th edition of The Times Group presents ET Now Global Business summit will serve as a platform where thought leaders and visionary technocrats will converge to shape the future. As we script tomorrow with artificial intelligence, this event will take a deep dive into the new age revolution and explore how it can foster a symbiotic relationship to increase productivity and emerge as the catalyst that will drive the conversation of collaboration and innovation.

About ET Now Global Business Summit

The Times Group presents ET Now Global Business Summit stands as a distinguished platform that has in the past hosted an illustrious array of personalities, both from India and around the world. This distinguished list includes luminaries such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the visionary Bill Gates from Microsoft, Brian Chesky of Airbnb, Arianna Huffington from Huffington Post Media Group, Dara Khosrowshahi, the leader of Uber, Reed Hastings representing Netflix, the innovative Steve Wozniak from Apple, renowned venture capitalist Guy Kawasaki, Anshula Kant from the World Bank Group, Gautam Adani of Adani Group, Sunil Bharti Mittal from Bharti Enterprises, the iconic actor Shah Rukh Khan, and the esteemed Economist and Nobel Laureate Paul Krugman, among other influential figures. This summit continues to be a nexus of unparalleled insights and global perspectives, bringing together the brightest minds to shape the future of business and innovation.

About ET Edge

ET Edge an Initiative of The Times Group is India's largest conference and thought leadership company. Since its inception in 2015, ET Edge has been at the forefront of creating unique thought leadership initiatives with the objective to empower multiple sectors, industries, and segments by dispersing critical business knowledge through strategically developed specialised conferences and summits.

A team of young, enthusiastic, and innovative minds across multiple cities in India work together towards a common objective of curating pertinent conversations that address today's business needs. ET Now Global Business Summit is among ET Edge's flagship IPs, which strives to bring together visionaries and key global leaders through its enriched knowledge platforms to aid the symbiotic relationship between societies and businesses. Some of the other marque conference properties of ET Edge include (SDG) Sustainability Development Goals Summit, Supply Chain Summit, CX Summit, and Best Brands series.