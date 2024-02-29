Exploring Collaborative Opportunities: Baden-Württemberg Delegation Visits NMIMS MPSTME Campus

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A senior delegation from the state of Baden-Württemberg, Germany, led by State Minister, Dr Florian Stegmann, visited the NMIMS Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering (MPSTME) Mumbai campus. The visit intended to explore potential collaborative endeavours between the State of Maharashtra and Baden-Württemberg in the realms of education, skilling initiatives and employment.

The event commenced with a warm welcome of the delegation from the leadership of SVKM, Committee Member Shri Nayan Patel, and NMIMS, Vice-Chancellor Dr Ramesh Bhat, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Dr Sharad Mhaiskar, MPSTME Dean, Dr Alka Mahajan and witnessed the presence of approximately 30 – 32 delegates from Baden-Württemberg, several NMIMS faculty members and students.

In his opening remarks, VC Dr Ramesh Bhat emphasised the significance of international collaboration in shaping the future of education and innovation. He said, "MPSTME, as an engineering school, is at the forefront of academic excellence, opportunities for innovation, and cutting-edge research. This, coupled with the diversity, size, and energy of Mumbai, along with it being the financial capital of India, means a plethora of opportunities for collaboration with other institutions for the achievement of a shared vision of imparting quality education."

Addressing the gathering, Dr Florian Stegmann expressed a keen desire to understand the skilling initiatives in Maharashtra and explore new opportunities for collaboration. He said, "I am personally very interested to learn how students use AI and 3D printing technology in the NMIMS labs for their research. We also look forward to engaging in a mutually beneficial exchange of labour migration after signing a joint declaration with the Government of Maharashtra following the visit of their esteemed Minister of Education to Baden-Württemberg last year."

Following the introductory session, the delegation embarked on a comprehensive tour of various cutting-edge labs on the MPSTME campus, including the Sensor IoT Lab, 3D Printing Lab, Pneumatics Lab, Hydraulics Lab, ARVR Lab (Augmented Reality Virtual Reality), Robotics Lab, and AI Lab, where students and faculty showcased their innovative projects and research projects. This interaction gave the delegates an insight into the academic rigour, experiential learning, and skill-building opportunities fostered at MPSTME.

The visit culminated in a summary interaction session discussing the key takeaways from the event. The German delegates and their hosts from NMIMS identified possible areas of partnership and charted a course for future engagements between MPSTME and the institutions in Baden-Württemberg.

The visit of the delegation from Baden-Württemberg marked a significant milestone in the journey of strengthening educational ties between Maharashtra and Germany.

About NMIMS MPSTME

Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering (MPSTME) is a constituent school of SVKM's NMIMS. MPSTME was established in 2006 and it has campuses located in Mumbai & Shirpur. School of Technology Management & Engineering (STME) has campuses located in Navi Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Indore. MPSTME, a top engineering school in Mumbai, was essentially established to serve the need to create an innovative and integrated space for technology education interspersed with sound management practices that converged with the changing industry as well as societal needs. The school's 5 programs are accredited by ABET, which is the global gold standard for quality assurance in technical education.

AICTE Approved Programs

"Excellence Award" for Student Section by International Society of Automation (ISA) USA , 2023

, 2023 2 nd Top Engineering Colleges in Maharashtra by CSR-GHRDC, 2023

Top Engineering Colleges in Maharashtra by CSR-GHRDC, 2023 4 th Top Private Engineering Institute by Education World, 2023

Top Private Engineering Institute by Education World, 2023 5th Private Engineering College by OPEN Magazine, 2023

For more information, please visit: https://engineering.nmims.edu/

Contact Details

Mr. Siddesh Neema

+918982360506

[email protected]