ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

Created in six parks in the Jayanagar area and the Kadugodi Tree Park, Whitefield, these percolation pits (12x4 ft. each) will help clean rainwater to seep through the soil and replenish groundwater. The handover took place at the sprawling Kadugodi Tree Park developed by the Karnataka Forest Department and recently rejuvenated as part of Bengaluru Mission 2022.

ExxonMobil's contribution is part of United Way Bengaluru's (UWBe) ambitious 'One Billion Drops' initiative, which aims to collect 1 billion litres of rainwater annually to enhance groundwater recharge in city parks.

Studies show that a robust rainwater harvesting system can help address more that 70% of Bengaluru's water demand. Hence, the Bengaluru administration has a strong focus on rainwater harvesting not only to create an additional supply source for activities other than drinking, cooking and bathing, but also to avoid water-logging during heavy rains.

"We have a significant presence in Bengaluru and want to play a part in solving the challenges our city faces. So we are working to improve water-harvesting capacity in Bengaluru's lung spaces. We hope that our contribution will make a difference to Bengaluru Mission 2022 that aims to rejuvenate and revitalize the city," said Monte Dobson, Lead Country Manager for ExxonMobil in India.

"United Way Bengaluru feels gratified to be a part of this water-conservation campaign that addresses key sustainable development goals, including clean water and sanitation, climate action, protecting life on land, and partnership for the goals. We believe in mobilizing the caring power of communities and ExxonMobil has been an equal contributor in supporting our mission," said Rajesh Krishnan, Executive Director, UWBe.

As part of its corporate social responsibility program, ExxonMobil is also helping to address water scarcity in the Malur taluk of Kolar district, where lack of clean drinking water has emerged as a major concern for rural communities. The company is funding installation of four water ATMs that will benefit around 5,000 people spread across Devarahalli, Kadirenahalli, Kondanahalli, and Varadapura villages.

Dobson added that ExxonMobil aims to expand support to projects focused on improving the water situation in and around Bengaluru.

