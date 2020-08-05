Eye Level Literary Award 2020 for Aspiring Young Authors Goes Online

GURUGRAM, India, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eye Level, a global leader in the education industry, is proud to announce that registration for the annual Eye Level Literary Award is open until August 7, 2020 for children between the ages of 4 and 15.

The Eye Level Literary Award (ELLA), sponsored by DAEKYO Culture Foundation, has been a pillar of the Eye Level community for the past two decades. Through the awards, Eye Level seeks out children with creativity and excellence in storytelling to encourage and acknowledge their talent. Depending on their age, registered contestants will have to produce either a drawing with a 50-word caption or a 3 to 4 page written response.

Last year's event saw more than 15,000 participants across 10 countries submit applications. This year the contest has migrated online so that children can participate in this prestigious event - even during the pandemic. The event's continuation during a pandemic was one of the top priorities for Eye Level. Whether in drawing or writing, children from multiple backgrounds and experiences can continue to call upon the Muses to submit their ideas online.

By Mid-September, local judges will select finalists for the preliminary round. Out of these local finalists, official judges appointed by the Eye Level Global Headquarters will select six global winners. These esteemed winners will each be recognized as Grand, Gold, or Silver winners and receive a trophy, a certificate, and a cash prize of $1,000, $750, or $500.

More details (including how to register and submit work) are at www.myeyelevel.com.

About Eye Level

As of 2020, more than 2.8 million children from 18 countries have experienced the Eye Level program either online or offline.

Our teaching philosophy begins with understanding each child's academic level, personal interests, and learning ability. Thereafter, Eye Level helps students master every learning concept through one-on-one coaching using our small step approach. At Eye Level, we help students be self-directed Problem Solvers, Critical Thinkers, Lifelong Learners; setting them up for success in school and beyond.

SOURCE Eye Level India