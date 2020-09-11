F2FMART: Marketplace for ready-to-sell and wholesale goods

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- F2FMART.com , a Fibre2Fashion venture, is an end-to-end vertical focused e-marketplace covering the value chain from garment and textiles to fashion. It is a global B2B marketplace for ready-to-sell and wholesale goods that enables businesses to sell internationally, by enhancing their marketing efforts, sales processes and improving efficiencies.

"We provide innovative marketing tools that help textile and apparel manufacturing companies and wholesalers, with ready to sell material, to reach the right buyers, at the right time and best price," says Adi Kapadia, head of E-commerce at Fibre2Fashion.

International sellers can build virtual store on F2FMART for their ready-to-sell stock. The store is dynamically upgraded, and its marketing is done online and through periodic virtual trade fairs organised on the Fibre2Fashion platform, to receive exclusive buyers' inquiry.

"We offer real-time connection with personalized buying experience, covering our vast international database of online buyers, including enterprises, buying houses, design, product merchandising and sourcing agents. Plus, there is back-end support through online chat and F2F customer support team to solve queries and facilitate increased buyer-seller transactions," adds Kapadia.

The eight focused categories for ready-to-sell and wholesale goods on F2FMART are fabric and textiles, PPE (including MDD for medical use and masks for civil use), garments and apparel, Outerwear, Sportswear and specific use, home textiles, footwear and fashion accessories.

Textile and clothing manufacturers who have unsold inventory, excess/over production, and/or order cancellation(s) from brands/retailers, possessing permission to resell in the geography, can take advantage of F2FMART-the global B2B marketplace for ready-to-sell and wholesale goods.

On F2FMART, companies can upload their product details, minimum order quantity (MOQ), and LIVE OFFERS. On their dashboard, sellers can see interested buyers for their products. Plus, features of automated reach-out through e-mail, SMS, push notifications to targeted buyers. Added with provision for live chat with buyers, that ensures right product attention from interested buyers, in the shortest time.

About Fibre2Fashion

Fibre2Fashion, the online platform for the global textile-apparel-fashion industry, has been serving the textile vertical for over 20 years through its B2B services. With reach of more than 600,000 registered companies globally, the portal attracts more than 1.5 million monthly visitors from across the globe. Fibre2Fashion also has an equally strong media platform offering new age marketing and advertising solutions.

