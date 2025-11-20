FACTORS.AI INTEGRATES WITH LINKEDIN'S COMPANY INTELLIGENCE API FOR FULL-FUNNEL B2B ATTRIBUTION

From Impressions to Revenue: Factors.ai and LinkedIn Bring Full-Funnel Visibility to B2B Marketers

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Factors.ai, an AI-powered B2B demand generation platform, today announced its integration with LinkedIn's Company Intelligence API, and is officially a LinkedIn Marketing Partner for B2B Attribution & Analytics.

This new integration provides marketers access to company-level LinkedIn insights, including organic and paid impressions, clicks, leads, and engagement, providing marketers with a unified, full-funnel view of the buyer journey. By combining these insights with other intent data, Factors.ai helps businesses accurately attribute LinkedIn's influence on pipeline and revenue while uncovering insights that traditionally last click reports often miss.

Turning LinkedIn Engagement into Revenue Impact

With this integration, B2B marketers can now:

Identify which LinkedIn touchpoints drive website visits, meetings, opportunities, and conversions.

Build audiences based on both paid and organic LinkedIn engagement and sync them directly into LinkedIn Campaign Manager, eliminating manual CSV uploads.

Enable real-time, intent-based targeting aligned with active buyer behavior.

Set up automated sales alerts so teams can engage prospects at the right time with personalized outreach.

"LinkedIn has always been the most powerful platform for B2B marketers to reach and engage their audiences," said Praveen Das, Co-founder, Factors.ai. "With this integration, we're taking that impact a step further - helping marketers translate all organic and paid engagement into measurable pipeline and revenue outcomes. Together, we're making it easier than ever to prove the full-funnel value of LinkedIn."

Proven Early Impact

Early results from LinkedIn's beta period showed:

- Up to 3.6x more companies reached

- 4x higher engagement

- 75% more MQLs influenced

- 96% more SQLs influenced

- 43% lower cost per acquisition (CPA)

With this integration, LinkedIn surfaces company-level engagement signals that matter, while Factors.ai helps marketers act on those signals, enabling marketers to prove attribution, optimize spend, and accelerate sales outcomes.

About Factors.ai

Factors.ai is an AI-powered B2B demand generation platform that helps marketers find high-intent accounts, track buyer engagement across channels, run automated ad and outreach campaigns, and see exactly how LinkedIn and other channels impact pipeline and revenue.

