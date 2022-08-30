Faculty and experts from Deakin University, Australia are in India from 30th August to 7th September for Deakin i-Week

Faculty staff and subject experts from Deakin University in Australia is set to visit Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune and Mumbai from 30th August to 7th September to personally interact with students planning to undertake higher education overseas

NEW DELHI, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deakin University, Australia will be kickstarting its annual initiative 'Deakin Interactive Week 2022 (i-Week)', a series of interactive face-to-face events between Deakin teaching staff and subject matter experts, in Bengaluru today. Faculty members from different areas like engineering, information technology, arts, business, law, health and more have arrived in India to interact face-to-face with students and help them explore study and career options. The delegation will travel across India to meet with students and also conduct various masterclasses and sessions on emerging careers of the future.

Deakin i-Week in India

The schedule for the Deakin i-Week Sessions is as given below:

Bengaluru | Tuesday, 30 th August 2022 | Vijayanagar Hall, Taj MG Road

| Vijayanagar Hall, Taj MG Road Chandigarh | Wednesday, 31 st August 2022 | Satluj, Hyatt Regency

| Satluj, Hyatt Regency New Delhi | Saturday, 3 rd September 2022 | Dynasty, Sheraton Saket

| Saturday, 3 | Dynasty, Sheraton Saket Hyderabad | Monday, 5 th September 2022 | Golden Mile , Taj Deccan

| Monday, 5 | , Taj Deccan Pune | Monday, 5 th September 2022 | Meeting Room, JW Marriott

| Monday, 5 | Meeting Room, JW Marriott Chennai | Tuesday, 6 th September 2022 | Clive Dupleix , Taj Coromandel

| Tuesday, 6 | , Taj Coromandel Mumbai | Wednesday, 7th September 2022 | Pearl, Courtyard by Marriott

To register for the session in one of the aforementioned cities, visit https://deakinuniversity.in/deakin-i-week/.

Over the years, Deakin i-Week has provided expert guidance to thousands of students across India to realise their study abroad dreams. During Deakin i-Week 2022, students and their guardians will get the opportunity to interact with expert teachers who have steered hundreds of Indian students over the years towards successful careers in India, Australia and around the world. The Deakin i-session will include key information about Australia, courses and emerging careers of the future, careers and employment services, interaction with current students and alumni, and information about student life, accommodation, and support services.

Ravneet Pawha, Vice President (Global Alliances) and CEO (South Asia), said, "Deakin i-Week has been a much-awaited event for students planning to study in Australia and I'm glad that it's back after a hiatus due to the pandemic. This is a great opportunity for students to get their queries about courses, career and scholarships resolved face-to-face with the teachers they'll be learning from."

Ms Pawha, added that, "Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, during his recent Australia tour visited Deakin downtown in Melbourne and spoke about the significance of India-Australia education collaborations in empowering the next generation of changemakers and equipping India's vast young demography with future and frontier skills. Initiatives such as 'Deakin i-Week' are key to ensuring that the youth of India have the right guidance to make an informed decision about fulfilling their educational aspirations and developing global skills that can benefit their community back in India."

The Deakin representatives who will be present during Deakin i-sessions include:

Ms Berni Murphy , Associate Head of School, Faculty of Health

, Associate Head of School, Faculty of Health Dr Chetan Arora , Senior Lecturer, Software Engineering, Faculty of Science, Engineering and Built Environment

, Senior Lecturer, Software Engineering, Faculty of Science, Engineering and Built Environment Dr Christopher Scanlon , Senior Lecturer in Communication, Faculty of Arts and Education

, Senior Lecturer in Communication, Faculty of Arts and Education Mr Chung Ho , Senior Student Adviser, Student Services

, Senior Student Adviser, Student Services Dr Ian Fuelscher , Senior Lecturer, Psychology, School of Psychology, Faculty of Health

, Senior Lecturer, Psychology, School of Psychology, Faculty of Health Ms Izabela Sulek , Manager, Partnerships and Engagement

, Manager, Partnerships and Engagement Dr Lee Hamilton , Lecturer in Exercise Physiology across the Lifespan, Faculty of Health

, Lecturer in Exercise Physiology across the Lifespan, Faculty of Health A/Prof. Linda Byrne , Deputy Head of School, Faculty of Health

, Deputy Head of School, Faculty of Health A/Prof. Lloyd Chua , Associate Head Of School (International), Faculty of Science, Engineering and Built Environment

, Associate Head Of School (International), Faculty of Science, Engineering and Built Environment A/Prof. Lubna Alam , Associate Professor, Faculty of Business and Law

, Associate Professor, Faculty of Business and Law Dr Lyndell Bruce , Senior Lecturer in Sports Science, Faculty of Health

, Senior Lecturer in Sports Science, Faculty of Health Dr Micaela Spiers , Lecturer, Deakin Business School, Faculty of Business and Law

, Lecturer, Deakin Business School, Faculty of Business and Law A/Prof. Stephane Bouchoucha , Associate Head of School (International), Faculty of Health

, Associate Head of School (International), Faculty of Health Dr Sui Yang Khoo , Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Science, Engineering and Built Environment

, Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Science, Engineering and Built Environment A/Prof. Thuong Hoang , Associate Head of School, Research, Faculty of Science, Engineering and Built Environment

, Associate Head of School, Research, Faculty of Science, Engineering and Built Environment Dr Wendy Webber , Director, Student Experience, Faculty of Business and Law

Students can visit the website https://deakinuniversity.in/deakin-i-week/ and register for a Deakin i-Week session as per the city of choice to interact with Deakin's expert faculty.

About Deakin University

Established in 1974, Deakin University successfully combines excellence in teaching, research and effective partnerships with industry and government to deliver high quality courses and undertake research that makes a difference to the domestic and international communities it serves.

Deakin's South Asia operations commenced in 1994 at New Delhi, India, making it one of the first overseas education provider to set operations in this region. Here, Deakin engages with the government, industry, and the academia to share its vibrant culture of education and research.

For more information on Deakin University, please visit: www.deakin.edu

Media contact

Ishani Mudgal

[email protected]

Phone: +91-11-26544757

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1887730/Deakin_i_week.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713572/Deakin_University_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Deakin University