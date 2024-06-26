Farmers Attend Successful Natural Farming Event at The Art of Living, Gujarat

BENGALURU, India, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The natural farming event held on June 23rd at Vasad Ashram, Gujarat, was a tremendous success, attracting over 650 farmers and highlighting the increasing interest in sustainable agricultural practices.

Keynote Address by Gopal Bhai Sutaria

High Farmer Turnout at Natural Farming Event in Vasad, Gujarat

The event's chief guest, Shri Gopal Bhai Sutaria of Bansi Gaushala, Ahmedabad, is a renowned personality in the field of natural farming. An eloquent speaker, he introduced the attendees to "Gau Krupa Amrutam," a consortium of beneficial soil microbes derived from desi cow dung and urine. This unique preparation enhances soil fertility and crop yield, demonstrating the power of natural inputs.

Practical Demonstrations

Following the keynote address, practical sessions were conducted on the preparation of various natural farming inputs:

Bheejamruth: A seed treatment formula that promotes healthy germination.

Jeevamruth: A microbial culture that enriches the soil with essential nutrients.

Ghana Jeevamruth: A solid version of Jeevamruth for sustained nutrient release.

These demonstrations provided hands-on experience for the farmers, empowering them with the knowledge to implement natural farming techniques effectively.

Free Distribution of Gau Krupa Amrutam

In a generous gesture, Shri Gopal Bhai Sutaria distributed free samples of Gau Krupa Amrutam to the attendees. This act not only highlighted the potential of natural inputs but also encouraged farmers to adopt these sustainable practices in their own fields.

A Benchmark Event

The comprehensive coverage and success of this event have set a benchmark for future natural farming events. It has inspired a movement towards more eco-friendly and sustainable farming practices, promising a brighter future for agriculture in Gujarat and beyond.

The Art of Living Promotes Natural Farming

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, a global humanitarian and spiritual leader, says, "It is time to reaffirm the faith in natural farming. It is a complete myth that only expensive fertilisers and pesticides can produce better yields."

Inspired by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, The Art of Living empowers rural Indian farmers with ancient agricultural techniques. Embracing a climate resilient and low input approach, the organisation encourages farmers to adopt cost effective, locally sourced inputs while avoiding artificial fertilisers and industrial pesticides.

Microbe harvesting, use of indigenous seeds, mixed cropping, mulching, earthworm role optimisation, and organic certification form the foundation of the organisation's natural farming approach, emphasising sustainability and biodiversity.

The success stories of natural farming are plentiful

Farmers adopting this method have reported increased yields, improved soil fertility, and reduced costs. The natural ecosystem created by this practice ensures that crops are more resilient to pests and diseases, leading to a more stable and productive farming system.

To illustrate with two examples:

Balasaheb Yadav, a struggling farmer from Latur, Maharashtra, transformed his life with guidance from The Art of Living's natural farming expert. Embracing natural enzyme farming, he saw his banana quality soar, exceeding market standards. Despite drought challenges, Balasaheb and fellow farmers reaped a remarkable profit of ₹4,00,000 from an initial investment of just ₹1,00,000.

Similarly, Maharashtra farmer Amrut Gampale turned losses into gains after adopting The Art of Living's single-seed sowing and natural enzyme farming methods in Latur. This shift not only boosted wheat yield but also cut costs, highlighting the transformative impact of sustainable farming.

The Art of Living's Nationwide Milestones in Natural Farming

22,12,000+ farmers trained in natural farming methods across India

29,959+ farmers trained between 2018 and 2022. 28.8% of this number were women

95% trained farmers have adopted our practices

1,15,000+ farmers benefitted in suicide prone districts

9,000+ youth trained as farm managers

56,000+ acres converted to climate resilient agricultural land

22 States

About The Art of Living Social Projects

Inspired by the world renowned humanitarian and spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar; The Art of Living is a global non-profit organisation dedicated to peace, well-being, and humanitarian service. The organisation champions various initiatives, including water conservation, sustainable agriculture, afforestation, free education, skill development, women empowerment, integrated village development, renewable energy and waste management.

Follow at: https://www.instagram.com/artofliving.sp/

Like at: https://www.facebook.com/artoflivingsocialprojects

Tweet at: https://twitter.com/artofliving_sp

Message at: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/artofliving-sp

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2447456/Farming_Event_Vasad.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1979631/AOLSP_Logo.jpg



