Farmley brings together India's healthy snacking ecosystem at IHSS 2026; launches Scale Up for emerging brands

Farmley's IHSS 2026 launches Scale Up, creating a direct pathway for emerging food brands to access capital, mentorship and growth opportunities

Leaders from Swiggy Instamart, L Catterton and Veeba, alongside policymakers and sports leaders, to shape conversations on the future of healthier food choices

NEW DELHI, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- India's healthy snacking category is entering a new phase of growth, driven by rising nutrition awareness and evolving consumer preferences. To bring together the pioneers shaping this transformation, Farmley, India's leading healthy snacking brand, will host the third edition of the Indian Healthy Snacking Summit (IHSS), co-powered by Wonderful Pistachios, on July 3, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Shri Chirag Paswan, Hon'ble Minister for Food Processing Industries, Government of India, will grace the summit as Chief Guest underscoring the need to strengthen policy support for food processing, value addition and the growth of India's healthier food ecosystem.

Farmley's IHSS 2026 to Unite India's Food Innovators, Investors and Policymakers to Accelerate Health

A key highlight of this year's edition is Scale Up by IHSS, a curated founder-investor platform designed to accelerate the growth of emerging better-for-you food and beverage brands. Selected high-potential startups will gain the opportunity to pitch directly to leading investors, founders and industry experts, opening doors to funding, mentorship and strategic partnerships.

The summit will also unveil the Healthy Snacking Report 2026, Farmley's annual consumer insights study tracking evolving snack-consumption habits, purchase drivers, category shifts and retail trends. Together, these initiatives reinforce IHSS's role as a platform that not only convenes industry leaders but actively supports innovation, entrepreneurship and category-building across India's rapidly growing healthy snacking sector.

Akash Sharma, Co-Founder, Farmley, said, "Healthy snacking in India is no longer a niche category, it is becoming a mainstream consumer movement driven by changing lifestyles, greater nutrition awareness, and increasing demand for better-for-you food choices. The Indian Healthy Snacking Summit is a premier platform that brings the entire ecosystem shaping the industry under one roof. The third edition reflects how far both the industry and the summit have come, and we are excited to foster conversations and partnerships that will define the next phase of growth for India's healthy snacking ecosystem."

Bringing together over 2,000 stakeholders from across the value chain, IHSS 2026 will serve as a platform for collaboration, innovation, and industry dialogue. The summit will convene leading policymakers, investors, retail and quick-commerce leaders, e-commerce players, supply chain partners, influencers, and homegrown brands to discuss the future of healthier food choices in India.

The summit will feature prominent voices shaping India's consumer and food innovation landscape. Key speakers include Sanjiv Mehta, Executive Chairman, L Catterton India and Former Chair/CEO, Hindustan Unilever; Amitesh Jha, CEO, Swiggy Instamart and Viraj Bahl, Founder, Veeba, among others. The event will also see participation from the investment community, including firms such as V3 Ventures, DSG Consumer Partners and L Catterton India.

Shail Pancholi, Country Director - India, Wonderful Pistachios, said, "India is one of the world's most exciting growth markets for better-for-you snacking. As consumers increasingly seek nutritious and convenient options, collaboration across the industry becomes more important than ever. Wonderful Pistachios is delighted to support IHSS 2026, a platform that brings together innovators, policymakers and business leaders to drive meaningful conversations around the future of healthy snacking."

Since its inception in 2024, IHSS has expanded in scale and scope, evolving with each edition to reflect the growing engagement across India's healthy snacking category. The 2026 edition builds on this momentum, bringing together a wider set of stakeholders across the food value chain at a time when the category continues to see sustained interest driven by shifting consumption habits and increasing focus on nutrition and convenience.

About Farmley

Farmley is a Noida-based healthy snacking brand founded in 2017, aiming to become the go-to choice for guilt-free, anytime-anywhere snacks. Endorsed by Rahul Dravid, the brand has gained strong visibility in India's better-for-you food space. Farmley follows a farm-to-palm model, directly sourcing makhanas, nuts, seeds, and dry fruits from over 5,000 farmers. Its in-house production and R&D capabilities drive innovation across product formats. In May 2025, Farmley raised $42 million in a Series C round led by L Catterton, with participation from DSG Consumer Partners, to strengthen regional expansion, food-tech capabilities, and its omnichannel distribution network.

Contact Details: Shagun Jain | [email protected]