Fatafat Establishes Home Delivery of Essential Services in Panipat City

CHANDIGARH, India, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fatafat, an on-demand delivery service provider has collaborated with the Panipat Administration to deliver essential items for the people of Panipat City. During this time when people are confined to their homes, Fatafat would help people to get essential commodities delivered to their doorstep in the most convenient way possible.

While the Indian Government is working round the clock to provide the citizens with essential services, Fatafat would also contribute its bit during this time of crisis by helping people meet their daily needs at home. Fatafat app is now live in Panipat City for everyone to start placing their orders for groceries, medicines, home essentials, etc. The app will be taking all kinds of orders for essentials items, starting from 10 am to 9 pm daily.

While people are taking measures to keep themselves safe, the Fatafat team will ensure the highest level of hygiene and safety measures are maintained. The team will also make sure that all precautions are taken by the assigned delivery agents, from the time the order is placed, till the time the order is delivered at the customer's doorstep. To support the objective of maintaining social distancing through the lockdown, all the deliveries will be contactless and safe.

Rubal Singh, Head of Fatafat, added, "The value of the product or brand is not just the number of apps downloaded or the number of customers currently on board. It's a story about how a product or brand adds value to the life of the end customer. While we are conquering new cities and towns by setting up our businesses, but we are seeing a window of opportunity during the COVID-19 pandemic and taking a step forward to add trust to the lives of people by providing them last-mile deliveries of daily needs and medical supplies - That's the story we want to tell to our future customers."

About Fatafat

Launched in December 2016, Fatafat is an on-demand delivery service provider that caters to customers who can order anything at any time within the city and get it delivered at their doorsteps. Headquartered in Chandigarh, India, the company is currently rendering its services in more than 70 cities across India. The company is clocking 10 million transactions, making the lives of its users as well as vendors easier by manifolds. Offering custom concierge services, Fatafat has redefined efficient and effective lifestyle management for its users.

