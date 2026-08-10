FatakPay Unveils Next Phase of Growth as India's Financial Super App, Onboards Vaani Kapoor as Brand Ambassador

FatakPay's integrated brand campaign begins its Financial Super App journey, introducing a new brand narrative backed by a comprehensive 360-degree ATL, BTL and digital rollout.

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FatakPay today announced the next phase of its growth journey with its evolution into a Financial Super App, marking a strategic expansion beyond instant credit into a broader ecosystem of financial solutions. As part of this transformation, the company has launched its largest integrated brand campaign to date and onboarded actor Vaani Kapoor as its brand ambassador to bring the new positioning to life.

Conceived as a year-long integrated campaign, the initiative will unfold through multiple chapters that progressively introduce consumers to FatakPay's expanding financial ecosystem. The campaign begins with a strategic focus on higher-ticket personal loans of up to ₹5 lakh for India's aspirational middle class, with subsequent chapters expanding the brand story as FatakPay introduces consumers to its broader Financial Super App ecosystem.

Speaking about FatakPay's next phase of growth, Abhishek Gandhi, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer, FatakPay said, "FatakPay was founded on the belief that every Indian deserves access to financial solutions that help them move forward in life. While we began by addressing immediate credit needs, our vision has always been to build a broader financial ecosystem that supports consumers at every stage of their financial journey. Today, we are bringing that vision to life through a Financial Super App that combines borrowing, protection, credit-building and wealth creation on a single platform. This campaign marks the beginning of that journey, introducing consumers to the wider role FatakPay is set to play in their financial lives."

The campaign opens with an intrigue-led digital rollout before culminating in the launch of the campaign film, where the mystery is finally revealed. Challenging conventional perceptions around borrowing, the film reinforces the idea that responsible borrowing can be an enabler of life's aspirations. It introduces FatakPay's expanded personal loan offering while setting the stage for the brand's broader transformation into a Financial Super App.

Commenting on the campaign, Ashwin Shetty, Head of Branding and Communications, FatakPay, added, "Every brand reaches a point where it needs to reshape consumer perception, and this campaign marks that moment for FatakPay. As our business evolves, we wanted our communication to evolve alongside it. Rather than introducing this shift through a conventional product campaign, we chose to spark curiosity first and let the story unfold organically. Vaani Kapoor's relatability and strong connect with aspirational India made her the ideal choice to bring this narrative to life while opening conversations around responsible borrowing."

Marking one of FatakPay's most ambitious go-to-market initiatives to date, the campaign will be amplified through a comprehensive 360-degree marketing strategy spanning ATL, BTL and digital activations, including OTT, social media, outdoor advertising, influencer collaborations and hyperlocal outreach.

With more than 5 crore customer applications, 3 crore app downloads, and over 25 lakh new users onboarded every month, FatakPay continues to expand access to digital financial services across India. More than 65% of its users come from Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, reflecting the growing demand for accessible financial solutions beyond India's largest cities.

Campaign Credits

Campaign Film: https://youtu.be/Ihldgv4M6u0?si=uwYV2v4My-Uv42ln

Vaani Kapoor IG: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DbXXeuuNBbK/?igsh=MWU3ZmQ1Mm10cjQ2NA%3D%3D

Brand: FatakPay

Brand Ambassador: Vaani Kapoor

Creative & Strategy: FatakPay Branding & Communications Team

Creative & Talent Partner: Tring (B D Innoventures Ltd.)

Media Agencies: To be confirmed

About FatakPay:

FatakPay is a Mumbai-based fintech platform focused on enabling instant, accessible financial solutions for underserved and emerging India. Through its suite of offerings, including instant loans, insurance, investments, and credit improvement tools, FatakPay aims to simplify and expand access to formal finance. Operating through its subsidiaries, FDPL Finance Pvt. Ltd. (an NBFC registered with the Reserve Bank of India) and FatakSecure (an insurance platform aligned with Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India guidelines), the company offers products ranging from instant loans of up to ₹20,000 and personal loans of up to ₹5 lakh, to affordable insurance solutions including cancer and accidental coverage. Its ecosystem also includes credit-building tools like FatakUdaan, along with digital investment options such as gold and silver. Founded by Ajit Kumar and Abhishek Gandhi (co-founders of RupeeCircle), along with Amit Lodha and Amit Goyal, FatakPay is committed to building a financially resilient India by empowering users with simple, transparent, and reliable financial solutions.