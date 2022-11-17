Fazer from Finland launches its confectionery product range in India

Popular chocolate brands like Karl Fazer, including the legendary Karl Fazer Milk Chocolate 'Fazer Blue', and Geisha will be available via major retail outlets & e-commerce platforms

Finnish confectionery brand Fazer launches their chocolate range in India

Partners with Aberdeen Group to launch and distribute products pan- India

Best-selling brands like Karl Fazer , Geisha and more will be available via major retail outlets, airport stores & e-commerce platforms

Fazer, founded in 1891 is one of Finland's oldest food companies

Finnish Ambassador to India welcomes brand's entry into the country

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fazer, one of Finland's oldest confectionery companies, has partnered with Aberdeen Group to launch its wide range of chocolate and confectionery brands in the Indian market. The company's popular bestsellers such as Karl Fazer, including the legendary Karl Fazer Milk Chocolate 'Fazer Blue' and Geisha pralines will be available to Indian chocolate lovers via Aberdeen Group's network of distributors including major retail outlets, airport stores & e-commerce platforms.

Founded in 1891, Fazer is one of Finland's oldest and largest food companies operating in the area of bakery, confectionery, non-dairy, and plant-based food products. The company is present in 8 countries and exports its products to more than 40 countries worldwide. Fazer's bestselling confectionery brands include Karl Fazer Milk Chocolate 'Fazer Blue' and Geisha pralines. In 2022 Fazer Blue, Finland's most loved chocolate, which first went on sale in 1922, is celebrating it's 100 years anniversary. Karl Fazer's golden signature and the blue wrapper have been the emblem and quality guarantee of milk chocolate from the very beginning. Geisha chocolate was launched in 1962. This chocolate was born out of the idea of combining Mimosa, a popular crispy filling from a Japanese bakery product, with Fazer's esteemed and well-known milk chocolate. Success was assured from the very first moment. Geisha is Fazer's international bestseller.

Announcing the entry of Fazer into India, Ritva Koukku-Ronde, Finland's Ambassador to India, said, "I warmly welcome the 130-year-old Fazer's arrival in India. Fazer is a legendary Finnish foods company, known for great taste and excellent quality, and I wish them the best of success as they set out to capture the hearts of Indian chocolate lovers."

Commenting on the partnership with Fazer to launch their products in India, Anil Nair, Managing Director, Aberdeen Group said, "We are set to delight Indian customers with Fazer's delicious range of bestselling chocolates. With our strong pan-India presence and our robust distribution network through 70 plus distributors, major retail outlets, airport stores, and e-commerce platforms, we aim to make Fazer products available to consumers across India."

The Aberdeen Group India specializes in global FMCG commerce with a primary focus on imports and distribution of confectionery, beverages, crisps and snacks, ready-to-eat, and health and well-being brands. It has been instrumental in bringing the best of premium confectionery, beverage and gourmet brands from across the world directly to the Indian consumer palette.

Fazer Group

Fazer, The Food Experience Company, enables people to enjoy the best moments of their day. Our mission, Food with a purpose, builds on our strong 130-year heritage, consumer first approach and innovations to create the sustainable food solutions of the future. With our dedicated team of approximately 6,000 professionals, we focus on fast-moving consumer goods and our direct-to-consumer business in Northern Europe, and beyond with exports to some 40 different countries. Fazer's operations comply with its Code of Conduct that is based on the Group's values and the UN Global Compact. In 2021, Fazer Group had net sales of 1.1 billion euros.

Northern Magic. Made Real.

SOURCE Fazer Group