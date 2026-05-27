FDA publishes 2025 NYTS raw data; ACHE Concludes Smart Regulation Outperforms Bans in Curbing Youth Tobacco Use

Experts emphasize that targeted public health initiatives, paired with evidence-based regulations can drive meaningful public health outcomes

NEW DELHI, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration released the raw data from the 2025 National Youth Tobacco Survey (NYTS) without commentary, revealing a continued decline in tobacco and nicotine use among middle and high school students in the U.S. Notably, the findings show that youth vaping rates have decreased for the third consecutive year, reinforcing the downward trend observed in recent surveys. The annual school-based survey collects nationally representative data on tobacco use, attitudes, and exposure to pro and anti-tobacco messaging among students in grades 6 through 12.

Overall Tobacco Use: Fell to 7.5%, down from 8.1% in 2024; E-cigarette Use: Declined to 5.2% (approx. 1.4 million youth), the lowest level in a decade.

Cigarette Smoking: Remained low and unchanged at 1.4%; Nicotine Pouches: Usage remained low and stable, dropping slightly from 1.8% in 2024 to 1.7%;

Other Oral Nicotine: Products like gums and lozenges declined sharply, from 1.2% to 0.6%. First conducted in 1999, the NYTS has long guided youth tobacco policy in the U.S. The survey was jointly administered by the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from 2012 and transitioned to full FDA oversight in 2025.

Following the release of the raw data, leading public health experts and policymakers came together to evaluate the global implications of these findings for tobacco harm reduction frameworks, an initiative powered by the Asian Coalition for Health Empowerment (ACHE).

Dr. Anjum Datta, Member of Advisory Board, Asian Coalition for Health Empowerment (ACHE), says, "The steady decline in youth tobacco use, as reflected in the NYTS data, highlights the importance of sustained, evidence-based public health strategies. It underscores that a balanced approach-combining awareness, regulation, and behavioural interventions-can deliver measurable outcomes. However, it is equally critical to interpret such data with context and caution, ensuring that policy responses remain nuanced and do not inadvertently hinder harm reduction opportunities for adult users seeking safer alternatives."

Dr. Dewesh Kumar, Associate Dean (Research), Additional Professor, Dept. of Community Medicine & Research, RIMS Ranchi, says, "The findings from the NYTS 2025 dataset offer an important perspective for global public health discourse. While the decline in youth usage is encouraging, it also signals that well-calibrated regulatory frameworks and targeted interventions can work without extreme prohibitive measures. Going forward, it is essential to align youth protection with adult cessation strategies, ensuring that public health policies remain inclusive, science-driven, and focused on reducing overall harm across populations."

"Youth use of tobacco and nicotine has been the FDA's sole focus in its policy and decision making for so many years, with adult education programs centered on the risk continuum of these products seemingly still far off," said Laura Leigh Oyler, Vice President of Regulatory Affairs at Nicokick.com.

Altria Client Services released a "high-level" summary of the data, reporting that overall tobacco use among middle and high school students declined for the third consecutive year. In 2025, youth tobacco use fell to 7.5%, the lowest level since the survey became annual in 2011 and down significantly from the all-time high of 23.3% recorded in 2019.

"With the continued low youth use rates, we think this is something worth celebrating," Oyler said. "The data shows that targeted public health interventions, combined with thoughtful regulation like raising the legal age for nicotine purchases, can make a meaningful difference."

With youth usage rates continuing to decline, Oyler indicated that renewed attention should be directed toward adults aged 55 and older. Smoking prevalence among this group has declined only modestly, falling from 18.7% in 2016 to 16.7% in 2023.

"If anything, this data raises questions less about youth access and more about what we can do to educate adults on the differences between nicotine and tobacco products, and how they can reduce their risk," Oyler said. This is the population with the most to gain from moving away from cigarettes. And this is the population that has been historically underserved by cessation efforts and innovation. "To drive the next major improvement in public health, we must accelerate support for adults who smoke and ensure that they have access to better alternatives, and ultimately, better outcomes."

About ACHE:

The Asian Coalition for Health Empowerment (ACHE), champions SDG–3 through Doctor Against Addiction (DAAD). Addressing tobacco, alcohol, drugs, and smartphone dependence, ACHE leads science–based de–addiction programmes with a strong focus on smoking cessation. Guided by an expert Advisory Board, it advances prevention, treatment, rehabilitation, and policy advocacy, envisioning a healthier, resilient, and addiction–free society. For more details, visit ACHE.