/C O R R E C T I O N -- Feedzai/

In the news release, Feedzai Opens $9 Trillion Fraud Intelligence Network to Every Bank, Delivering 4x Improvement in Fraud Detection From Day One, issued 09-Jun-2026 by Feedzai over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

Feedzai Opens $9 Trillion Fraud Intelligence Network to Every Bank, Delivering 4x Improvement in Fraud Detection From Day One

Delivered through a single API and available on AWS Marketplace, Feedzai IQ Score gives banks of all sizes access to network-derived intelligence to stop fraud and scams in real time.

NEW YORK and LISBON, Portugal, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Feedzai, the global leader in AI-native financial crime prevention, today announced the availability of Feedzai IQ Score, an AI-native, network-derived fraud risk scoring solution for banks of all sizes.

Feedzai IQ Score marks a fundamental shift in how fraud is detected. Financial institutions today face a growing "Silo and Legacy Paradox," meaning data used to prevent fraud is restricted to internal sources, and replacing existing end-to-end risk infrastructure can be time consuming and disruptive. As fraudsters become ever more creative, routinely attacking banks via multiple channels and with increasing sophistication, a limited view of data is no longer a defensible strategy.

Delivered through a lightweight API integration, Feedzai IQ Score gives banks real-time access to anonymized, aggregated insights from Feedzai's $9 trillion global transaction network.

There is no historical data requirement for banks, no lengthy model training process, and no heavy operational lift. Institutions can move from integration through to value realization in days using expert AI models that are already trained and validated across Feedzai's network.

Network-derived fraud risk scoring is especially significant for regional and mid-sized financial institutions that often lack the internal data volume or AI resources needed to build sophisticated fraud models independently. With Feedzai IQ Score, these institutions can tap into anonymized, network-level intelligence, while keeping customer data private and secure. Feedzai's federated intelligence architecture ensures that intelligence travels across the network without customer data.

"Fraud has outpaced what any single institution can stop alone," said Pedro Barata, Chief Product Officer at Feedzai. "Feedzai IQ Score puts an end to isolated defense by giving banks access to collective insights from across our entire network. Today, we open up this product to institutions of all sizes who now have a ready-made way to make smarter fraud decisions and modernize their defenses without the disruption of fully overhauling infrastructure."

Feedzai IQ Score delivers immediate impact and rapid time-to-value:

Proven detection gains: 4x more fraud detected and 50% fewer alerts compared to traditional rules-based approaches.

4x more fraud detected and 50% fewer alerts compared to traditional rules-based approaches. Operational speed: For a faster payment use case, institutions need as few as 15 data fields to begin benefiting from the solution.

For a faster payment use case, institutions need as few as 15 data fields to begin benefiting from the solution. Aggregated, anonymized insights: Feedzai's federated learning model shares aggregated risk signals from across the network, never raw or sensitive customer data. Unlike consortium-based approaches, there is no compliance risk and no data trade-off.

"Network fraud intelligence sharing is becoming increasingly important in the monitoring of fragmented fraud signals within the financial ecosystem," said Philip Mackenzie, Senior Research Principal at Chartis. "We considered this capability to be a key differentiator of Feedzai's IQ Score solution, which combines real-time cross-institutional fraud insights and collective intelligence across a range of financial institutions."

About Feedzai

Feedzai powers trust in global finance. We protect people and payments using trusted AI to detect and prevent financial crime, fraud, and money laundering in real time, so money moves safely. Every year, the world's top banks, payment networks, and acquirers use Feedzai's technology to safeguard more than one billion consumers and $9 trillion in payment volume. Learn more at feedzai.com.

Learn more at feedzai.com.

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Correction: A link has been added to the text "the availability of Feedzai IQ Score" in the first paragraph.