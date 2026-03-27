Fenesta hosts 'The Fenesta Conclave' to connect design communities across key Indian markets

NEW DELHI, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenesta, India's largest uPVC & aluminium windows and doors brand, successfully concluded The Fenesta Conclave, a nationwide series of architect meets designed to enable deeper collaboration and shared learning across India's architecture and interior design community. Held across 25 key cities, the initiative brought together over 1,650 prominent architects from more than 1,140 firms, reaffirming Fenesta's long-standing engagement with the design fraternity across regions and markets.

The Fenesta Conclave

Anchored in the theme 'Connecting Communities of Design', the conclave was conceived as a platform for meaningful dialogue—bringing together architectural perspectives from diverse geographies, climates, and project typologies. The initiative focused on fostering exchange and collective understanding, recognising that well-informed conversations are critical to shaping high-quality, context-responsive built environments.

The Fenesta Conclave was hosted across Tier I and high-growth markets including Hyderabad, Gurgaon, Delhi, Pune, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Indore, Bhubaneswar, Coimbatore, Visakhapatnam, Nagpur, Patna, Ranchi, Siliguri, Raipur, Dehradun, Nashik, Lucknow, Agra, Hisar and Guwahati. Participation spanned architects working across residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments, reflecting the diversity and scale of India's evolving built landscape.

As windows, doors and facades increasingly move beyond functional specifications to become integral to aesthetics, performance, and sustainability, the conclave facilitated discussions around how fenestration requirements are evolving across regions. Conversations explored the influence of climate conditions, project scale, material choices, energy efficiency, durability, and long-term system performance—factors that are now central to architectural decision-making.

The conclave followed a thoughtfully curated format, beginning with a welcome address by Fenesta's zonal leadership, setting the context for regional design priorities and engagement. This was followed by a detailed walkthrough of Fenesta's product offerings and solution capabilities, highlighting how evolving windows and doors requirements are being addressed across project typologies. The evening also featured a panel discussion with renowned architects, who shared insights on contemporary design challenges, regional considerations, and execution realities. The sessions concluded with a networking session.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Saket Jain, Business Head, Fenesta, said: "Architects and designers play a pivotal role in shaping the quality, character, and performance of the built environment. At Fenesta, we see ourselves as long-term partners in this creative and technical journey—working closely with the design community to understand intent, context, and execution realities. Through continuous dialogue and innovative windows and doors, we aim to support architects in translating their vision into spaces that are well-designed, reliable, and built to perform over time. The Fenesta Conclave reflects this commitment to collaboration, learning, and shared progress across regions."

With a strong network of over 400 dealers across India and an expanding international presence across Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Ghana and Kenya, Fenesta continues to strengthen its integrated approach to fenestration. Backed by a robust service and execution framework, the brand remains focused on enabling reliable, well-designed, and performance-driven solutions across residential and commercial projects.

About Fenesta Building System:

Fenesta is India's largest windows and doors brand and a part of the Rs. 12,741 cr conglomerate DCM Shriram Ltd. Its installations across more than 5,00,000 homes have already crossed the magical 5 million mark. Empowered with the knowledge of India's extreme conditions, Fenesta has designed uPVC windows and doors that are able to withstand India's extreme climate also. After uPVC, Fenesta took another technological leap when it introduced its ultra-luxury aluminium windows and doors, solid panel doors, facades and recently hardware. Headquartered in Gurgaon, Fenesta has a network of more than 400 dealers and nine signature studios, enabling it to service 900 cities. With a dynamic direct sales force, Fenesta has successfully expanded its reach internationally, penetrating markets in the Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Ghana and Kenya. Fenesta offers a complete customized end-to-end solution: survey, design, manufacture, delivery, installation and service to all its customers. The entire process is synchronized with the pace of each project. As a leader in the category, Fenesta takes pride in its ability to serve individual homes and large developers with equal ease.

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