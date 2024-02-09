Fibe Reduces Customer Service Turnaround Time by 99% with Locobuzz

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibe (formerly EarlySalary), India's leading Fintech, has significantly enhanced customer experience and has reduced the response time by 99%. Through its association with Locobuzz, a CX management platform, Fibe has improved the efficiency and effectiveness of its customer interactions, thereby boosting brand loyalty.

With over 5 lakh active customers, Fibe handles over 10,000 monthly conversations. With an aim to efficiently manage the influx of customer interactions, Fibe sought the services of Locobuzz' unified CX platform. The primary objective of the association was to proactively engage with inquiries, requests, and feedback across various digital channels, while effectively tracking untagged mentions, managing multi-channel conversations, and gaining competitive insights.

The platform empowered Fibe with a comprehensive suite of tools including:

Social Listening: Enabled tracking of 100% mentions, including untagged and viral content, ensuring no query went unnoticed.

Enabled tracking of 100% mentions, including untagged and viral content, ensuring no query went unnoticed. Sentiment Analysis: Enhanced understanding of customer emotions, allowing for prompt and effective response.

Enhanced understanding of customer emotions, allowing for prompt and effective response. Competitor Tracking: Provided valuable insights into competitor strategies and campaign effectiveness, allowing Fibe to refine its own approach and stay ahead of the curve.

Provided valuable insights into competitor strategies and campaign effectiveness, allowing Fibe to refine its own approach and stay ahead of the curve. SSRE (Social Service Response Engine): Automated social media response management, ensuring swift and consistent customer service.

Automated social media response management, ensuring swift and consistent customer service. DIY Dashboards: Empowered data-driven decisions with customised reports and key metric monitoring.

Fibe leveraged Locobuzz's solutions to significantly improve its response time across various digital touchpoints. The robust tools contributed to Fibe successfully reducing its customer service turnaround time from 96 hours to an impressive 45 minutes. The SSRE further heightened the efficiency, ensuring SLA (Service Level Agreement) closure within just 1 hour and 9 minutes. These improvements, coupled with effective social media engagement, significantly elevated Fibe's Social Reputation Score, thereby strengthening the brand advocacy.

Mr. Sudesh Shetty, Founding Member and Head of Marketing of Fibe said, "Fibe has always remained committed to provide a superior and seamless experience to its customers. The Locobuzz platform has further propelled our customer-first approach and enabled us to authentically engage with our audience, gain a competitive edge, and make data-driven decisions. We will continue to enhance our monitoring tools and response time to take our brand to newer heights."

Shubhi Agarwal, Co-Founder & COO of Locobuzz explained, "Fintech service providers are at a pivotal juncture, where the surge in internet services aligns seamlessly with the escalating need for digital customer support." "It's a privilege for us to partner with Fibe in crafting unparalleled customer experiences across digital channels. By leveraging the power of automation and AI within the Locobuzz unified platform, Fibe can adeptly handle extensive customer inquiries and reviews, paving the way for long-term service enhancements based on deep insights."

Fibe's partnership with Locobuzz has been instrumental in their success on social media. Locobuzz has provided them with the tools and insights to engage with their audience effectively, analyse competitor activity, and make data-driven decisions for their social media strategy and marketing campaigns. Fibe is solidifying its position as a leader in the FinTech space by forging lasting connections with its young, tech-savvy customer base.

About Fibe:

Fibe (previously EarlySalary) is one of India's leading consumer lending apps focused on young, aspirational, and tech-savvy Indian consumers. It is building a financial ecosystem that enables the mid-income group to fulfil their aspirations. It is an industry leader in the salary advance segment with the fastest processing time. It has launched a host of financial products like Cash Loans, long-term Personal Loans and Buy Now Pay Later plans. It offers a 100% digital loan application process that takes just seconds to complete. Its technology arm – Social Worth Technologies Pvt. Ltd. has partnered with Axis Bank to launch the Fibe Axis Bank Credit Card.

Fibe has grown multifold over the years and emerged as a market leader in providing financial assistance to young middle-income groups in India. Due to its highly scalable business model, Fibe recently has been upgraded to BBB+ by CARE Ratings and has been certified with ISO/IEC 2001 for its Information Security Management System (ISMS). Today, Fibe has access to debt lines to leading PSUs & Private Banks, Large Notable NBFCs and NDCs. The company has already disbursed more than 5.7 million+ loans worth Rs. 18,300 Cr+.

Featured in Economic Times Best Brand Award at the Best Brands Conclave 2022

Winner of the BFSI Leadership Award at the 5th NBFC100 Tech Summit

Winner of Young Indians Delhi Youth Conclave Award

Dream Company to Work for in Fintech by HRM Asia Pacific Congress

Winner of G20 Digital Innovation Alliance – Best Startup in Fintech

About Locobuzz:

Locobuzz is a global enterprise software company that specialises in digital customer experience management. Its unified CX management platform enables brands to automate the entire customer experience journey, delivering delightful and humane experiences to customers across all customer-facing functions. This helps brands forge stronger relationships with their customers and increase their lifetime value. Using advanced AI, ML, Big Data, and Analytics, the platform empowers brands with real-time data analytics, automation, consumer insights, and end-to-end social media management that includes publishing, listening, analytics and engagement. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and marquee brands across various industries, Locobuzz operates in seven countries, including India, the USA, the UK, Sri Lanka, and the Middle East and South-East Asia. Learn more at https://locobuzz.com/

