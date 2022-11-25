Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, to attend Start-up Inclusion Summit to support inclusive growth in Start-Up Ecosystem

Start-ups growth in India has been lopsided. Small city founders, women entrepreneurs, young people face several hurdles due to lack of a mature ecosystem. To drive an inclusive growth, Vananam has organised a 'Start-up Inclusion Summit.'

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vananam Ventures Pvt Ltd, a Bengaluru-based alternative investment start-up, in an initiative to drive inclusive growth in the start-up ecosystem in India, is organising the 'Start-up Inclusion Summit' on 26th November 2022 in Bengaluru.

Through this event, the start-up wants to bring all the relevant stakeholders together - industry, government and academia - to build an inclusive ecosystem in the start-up space. There is a lot that a start-up and the entire ecosystem can benefit from by being inclusive and by embracing diversity. To support the endeavour, Honourable Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, will be the Chief Guest at Vananam Start-up Inclusion Summit, 2022.

India has seen euphoric growth in the start-up ecosystem in the last two decades. But, this growth has been lopsided and confined to urban areas and gender bias still remains. Moreover, now more and more youth want to walk the entrepreneurial path and leave an impact. The retail public, too, after becoming an active participant in the stock markets, is now enthused about investing in start-ups.

To facilitate inclusive growth, one needs to be provided with a strong stimulus and hurdles that impede the growth of diverse talent need to be removed. These startups face significant hurdles at every stage in their journey - be it ideation, validation, product creation, raising investments or simply finding the right talent pool, because the ecosystem is not mature enough to support their needs.

To address all these issues, Vananam Ventures have organised an event wherein luminaries from various fields will brainstorm on how they can drive inclusive growth in the start-up ecosystem and make Bharat the world's top start-up nation.

Speaking about the motivation to do this event, Keshav Inani, Founder and CEO, Vananam said, "Wealth creation through new-age alternative investing instruments should not be confined to a few. Our mission is to make the process easy for all. At the same time, founders from across the country, irrespective of their location, gender or age should be able to blossom to their fullest potential. We find our passion in making their journey easy and it is our great privilege that the Honourable Finance Minister and several other eminent personalities are coming together to support this cause. We are truly humbled at the gesture."

The theme of the Event: Inclusive Growth In Start-up Ecosystem

Areas of Discussion

Bringing retail participation in start-up investing Nurturing women-led start-ups Encouraging founders in Tier-II and III cities Need for a unified platform to transform students into becoming entrepreneurs

In addition to the Honourable Finance Minister, several distinguished personalities from government, corporate world, start-up ecosystem and academia will be addressing the audience at the event.

About Vananam

Vananam is an alternative investment platform focused at democratising venture investing in India. Their mission is to create wealth for all by making start-up and SME investing easy and accessible to all. Founded by Keshav Gopaldas Inani in 2021, the firm's product offerings include start-up investing, revenue-based finance, invoice discounting, lease financing, apart from mentoring the start-ups to take the right path.

Within an year of its existence, the firm has raised angel rounds for over twelve start-ups in ticket sizes ranging from Rs 50 lakhs - Rs 5 crores. Furthermore, it has recorded a GMV of Rs 800 crore (USD 100 million) in a span of the last eight months.

Several start-ups have emerged in the Indian fintech space in the last few years as entrepreneurs try to capture a piece of this hot industry which is expected to reach $2.1 trillion as per estimates.

To find out more, visit https://www.vananam.com/

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1955599/Vananam_Ventures_Pvt_Ltd_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Vananam Ventures Pvt Ltd