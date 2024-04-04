First Advantage Releases Q4 2023 India Employment Screening Trends Report

IT Sector Shows Discrepancy Trends in Q4-23

BENGALURU, India, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading provider of employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions, announces the publication of its Q4 2023 India Employment Screening Trends Report. The 32-page document is a compilation of anonymized data and analytics from the Company's background screenings performed for its customers in the Indian market during the fourth quarter of 2023.

In Q4-23, Industries such as IT, Consulting, Manufacturing, Education, and Telecom sectors had discrepancies in percentages that were much higher than the overall average of 10.53 percent.

Other notable findings include:

Employment - IT, FMCG, Staffing and BPO sectors led to a rise in discrepancy in Q4-23 compared to Q3-23.

IT, Telecom & Services Industries had higher discrepancies compared to Q3-23.

For Employment Verifications - IT, BFSI, Consulting, BPO, and Services sectors have shown a higher inclination towards alternate modes of verification.

