First chapter of 'We Made in India - 2024' in association with IAMAI to host experts on India's potential for growth

MUMBAI, India, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Extremely illuminative and engrossing sessions are underway as Liqvd Asia and Demostar, in association with the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), organize the first chapter of the 'We Made in India – 2024' series at JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar on April 18, 2024. The session promises to be a spotlight on the phenomenal growth of India Inc. over the past decade.

India has embarked on 'Make in India, Make for World' mission and results have already started emerging. According to the 2022-23 export data, Indian exports stood at US$ 762 billion. Of this, US$ 453 billion came from manufactured goods. 'We Made in India – 2024' aims to harness the spirit of resilience and innovation that defines the great Indian DNA, fostering a platform for ambitious entrepreneurs and enterprises to exchange knowledge, inspire critical thinking and unlock potential.

'We Made in India' will finally emerge into a progressive, multi-city intellectual property, championing the new age of India. Shri Amitabh Kant, former CEO of Niti Aayog and an esteemed G20 'Sherpa' of India during her Presidency year will grace the occasion as the keynote speaker.

Shri Amitabh Kant, who has written a book titled – Made in India: 75 Years of Business and Enterprise – is all for development of the manufacturing sector and the performance linked incentive (PLI) scheme. "PLI says that we will support you year after year for five years but you keep meeting your production targets. If you don't do that you don't get the benefits. But if you get that size and scale, you will become a global player. It's a scheme for making Indian companies think big and become global champions to penetrate global markets," he said recently.

At the same time, Shri Amitabh Kant has been outspoken about the importance of the manufacturing sector. "India cannot only grow on the back of services. It must grow on all cylinders. It has to grow in manufacturing, services, sustainable urbanization, and also agricultural productivity. The challenge for India is that 42% of the population is dependent on agriculture. You need to take this population away from agriculture and put it into manufacturing or good urbanization. Now manufacturing will happen if you are able to penetrate global markets. If you look at India's history, every time we have grown at 8-9%, we have grown when exports have grown, and we have been able to penetrate global markets," he maintained.

"While products manufactured in a country like Germany can be classified as 'crafted to perfection', those built in China can be assumed to be 'affordable', and those from Japan can be called 'of superior technology', what should Indian products be known as? I am sure that speakers at the several sessions during the event will elaborate on this and more," said Mr Arnab Mitra, CEO and Founder, Digiboxx.

The other speakers at the event will include Mr Harsh Jain, CEO and Co-Founder, Dream Sports (Dream11) and Chairman, IAMAI, Mr Anuj Gupta, CEO and Director, Hitachi Systems India, Mr Arnab Mitra, CEO and Founder, Digiboxx and several other entrepreneurs and CEOs.

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) is a not-for-profit industry body (Trust), registered under the Societies Registration Act 1860. With 540 members, including Indian and multinational corporations, as well as start-ups, IAMAI has been instrumental in shaping India's digital economy. IAMAI advocates free and fair competition, and progressive and enabling laws for businesses as well as for consumers. The overarching objective of IAMAI is to ensure the progress of the internet and the digital economy. Its major areas of activities are public policy and advocacy, business to business conferences, research, promotion of start-ups and promotion of consumer trust and safety.

LIQVD ASIA is a fearless, digital-first, all service agency that's always up to something. Founded in 2013 we want to dissolve the boundaries set by traditional digital marketing companies, by infusing a culture that reflects a bold, provocative and energetic creative spirit. With a HQ in Mumbai and an extended geographic footprint in Gurugram, Bengaluru and Kolkata, we are motivated to make our mark with every interaction and action.