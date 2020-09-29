Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors

Bill McDermott , president and CEO, ServiceNow, joins expansive Fisker Inc. Board ahead of completion of merger with Apollo affiliated Spartan Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SPAQ)

Strong track record of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) leadership

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisker Inc. ("Fisker") – developer of the world's most emotionally desirable, eco-friendly electric vehicles – today announced an important new addition to its board of directors. Bill McDermott, president and CEO of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) – the leading digital workflow company making work, work better for people – becomes the seventh member of the Fisker Inc. Board, which has been shaped in anticipation of the completion of its merger with Spartan Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SPAQ) ("Spartan"), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) ("Apollo"). The board is comprised of seven members: two executives from Fisker, four external directors and a Spartan appointee.

Commenting on this latest addition to the board, Henrik Fisker, chairman and chief executive officer of Fisker Inc. said: "Based on my years of experience in electrification, I wanted to assemble a board that can help deliver our disruptive business model and grow the company into a global segment leader. Our board members bring their extensive experience in ESG, combined with the insights needed to help guide the growth of our company. Bill has unparalleled international experience and an incredible track record as a leader in software systems and software-as-a-service (SaaS). He will be extremely valuable as we develop Fisker Inc. to be the world's first digital car company, especially as we build our digital app and e-mobility as a service (EMAAS) capabilities."

"Visionary cars demand a visionary 21st century car ownership experience," McDermott said. "Owning a Fisker car will set a new standard in workflow-enabled, seamless, direct-to-consumer digital experiences. I am thrilled to join the board of Fisker Inc. and help Henrik and his team deliver an amazing end-to-end digital-first car ownership experience as they pursue their dream of revolutionizing the automotive industry and creating a clean future for everyone."

The merger between Fisker and Spartan is anticipated to be completed later this year and will result in shares of Fisker's Class A Common Stock trading on the New York Stock Exchange as a publicly listed company.

Fisker Inc. Board of Directors:

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by developing the most emotionally desirable and eco-friendly electric vehicles on Earth. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to become the No. 1 e-mobility service provider with the world's most sustainable vehicles. To learn more and to reserve the all-electric Fisker Ocean, visit www.FiskerInc.com.

Forward Looking Statements

