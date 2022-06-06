Fitness App Market is expected to display a significant growth by 2027|CAGR: 25%| UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A comprehensive overview of the Fitness App Market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The Fitness App report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Fitness App market. Fitness App report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates Fitness App at the global and regional levels. The Fitness App Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 25 % from 2021-2027.

Market Overview

An increase in the global burden of people suffering from chronic diseases including cancer, heart diseases, and diabetes has inclined people to adopt a healthy lifestyle which will drive the global market of fitness app market. For instance, according to WHO, 41 million people die every year because of non-communicable diseases accounting for 71% of all deaths all over the world. Furthermore, fitness app is gaining huge popularity among fitness enthusiasts owing to the growing trend of bodybuilding which in turn is boosting the market growth. However, some of the restraints in the market include the various alternatives available for fitness applications.

The market for the Fitness app is increasing on account of the rising trend of wearable technology amongst young youth, increase in awareness of health consciousness, rise in IoT trend, and high preference in old age people. Moreover, the rising disposable income leads to high purchasing power which boosts the market growth. However, some of the restraints in the market are Safety & Privacy Concerns and high costs.

COVID-19 Impact

During COVID Fitness service apps and platforms have adapted to the dynamic situation by introducing a hybrid business model, which is a combination of physical fitness facilities and virtual fitness sessions. As per a report by Adjust and fitness app, Health and fitness apps saw a 67% jump in global installs in late March and early April from a year earlier as the coronavirus pandemic led mobile consumers to find ways to stay in shape while gyms were closed during lockdowns. The higher installs led to a 61% jump in user sessions in May as the apps took time to catch on.

The Fitness App Market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

By Type, the market is primarily bifurcated into

Workout and Exercise Apps

Disease Management

Lifestyle Management

Nutrition and Diet

Medication Adherence

Others

The Workout and Exercise apps segment gathered a major market share of Fitness App in 2020. The market of this segment is expected to witness robust growth due to the growing demand and popularity among millenniums. Moreover, the market would witness a sharp rise in the forthcoming years owing to the surging awareness among consumers. However, the lifestyle management segment would witness sky-rocked growth in the forecast period of 2021-2027.

By Platform, the market is primarily bifurcated into

Android

iOS

Windows

The Android segment grabbed the major market in 2020. The key factors attributed to the growing share of this segment are the availability of android smartphones at reasonable prices coupled with the offering of numerous free health and fitness apps on android.

By Gender, the market is primarily bifurcated into

Male

Female

The male segment grabbed the major market in 2020. The key factors attributed to the growing share of this segment are the usage of fitness apps by males owing to the awareness and the prevalence of more diseases as compared to females.

By Device, the market is primarily bifurcated into

Smartphones

Tablets

Wearable Devices

The smartphones segment grabbed the major market in 2020. As per Gartner, After a steep decline in 2020, global smartphone sales to end users grew 26% in the first quarter of 2021. overall worldwide cell phone sales to end users grew 22% year over year.

Fitness App Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Based on the estimation, the North America region grabbed a major market share in 2020. The demand for Fitness App in North America is on the rise due to the increasing obese population in the region and rising health concerns are some of the other significant factors are driving the fitness app market

The major players targeting the market include

Adidas

Fitbit, Inc.

Appster

Azumio, Inc.

MyFitnessPal Inc.

Applico

FitnessKeeper

Aaptiv

Nike

Noom

The degree of competition among prominent regional companies has been elaborated by analysing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Fitness App market. The leading players have been analysed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

