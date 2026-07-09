MUMBAI, India, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- India is approaching a pivotal moment in the evolution of obesity and metabolic health management. As awareness grows among healthcare professionals and patients alike, the obesity care ecosystem is rapidly transitioning from reactive treatment toward proactive and long-term disease management.

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According to recent estimates, India is home to one of the world's largest populations living with overweight and obesity. This growing burden is contributing substantially to the rising prevalence of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, fatty liver disease, and other metabolic disorders. As healthcare systems increasingly recognize obesity as a chronic disease requiring long-term management, the need for comprehensive and evidence-based obesity care has never been greater.

Ajanta Pharma today outlined five emerging trends that are expected to shape the future of obesity care in India over the coming years.

Five Trends That Will Shape the Future of Obesity Care in India: Ajanta Pharma Shares Its Perspective on the Next Decade of Metabolic Health

Trend 1 Obesity Will Be Increasingly Treated as a Chronic Disease

Medical experts are increasingly recognizing obesity as a chronic condition

influenced by genetics, physiology, environment, behaviour, and lifestyle factors.

This shift is expected to drive more structured and evidence-based treatment

pathways. Trend 2 Earlier Intervention Will Become More Common

Historically, treatment often began only after obesity-related complications

emerged. Going forward, healthcare professionals are expected to focus on earlier

intervention strategies aimed at reducing long-term health risks and improving

outcomes. Trend 3 Digital Patient Support Will Become a Critical Part of Treatment

Treatment success depends not only on clinical intervention but also on adherence,

education, and ongoing support. Digital health platforms, remote consultations, patient education tools, medication

reminders, and lifestyle coaching are likely to become increasingly important

components of obesity management. Trend 4 Personalized Nutrition and Lifestyle Programs Will Gain Importance

Experts anticipate a growing emphasis on individualized treatment plans that

combine medical therapy with tailored nutritional guidance, physical activity

recommendations, and behavioural support. The future of obesity care will involve multidisciplinary collaboration between

physicians, dieticians, fitness professionals, and patient support teams. Trend 5 Integrated Metabolic Health Will Replace Weight-Loss-Only Conversations

The healthcare community is increasingly shifting focus beyond kilograms lost

toward broader outcomes such as glycemic control, cardiovascular risk reduction,

quality of life, and long-term health improvement. This evolution reflects a growing understanding that successful obesity

management is about improving overall health, not simply reducing body weight.

Experts increasingly recognize that the future of obesity management extends beyond weight reduction alone. Effective obesity care is expected to play a critical role in comprehensive cardiometabolic risk management, including diabetes prevention, cardiovascular health, improvement in obesity-related complications, and long-term enhancement of overall metabolic well-being.

Building the Next Generation of Patient Support

Ajanta Pharma believes these trends highlight the need for comprehensive care models that combine medical innovation with education and patient engagement.

To support this evolving landscape, the company is investing in initiatives focused on patient awareness, healthcare professional engagement, and digital support solutions designed to improve treatment adherence and long-term outcomes.

As part of this commitment, Ajanta Pharma has expanded its obesity management portfolio with Ozanta®, a semaglutide-based therapy, while simultaneously exploring patient support programs, expert-led education initiatives, and digital engagement platforms.

"The future of obesity management will be defined not only by scientific advancements but by how effectively we support patients throughout their journey. Building awareness, improving access to information, and strengthening patient engagement will be critical to long-term success," said Mr. Pourus Vakil, President - India Business, Ajanta Pharma.

As obesity continues to emerge as one of India's most pressing health challenges, Ajanta Pharma remains committed to supporting healthcare professionals and patients through science-led innovation and responsible healthcare initiatives.

About Ajanta Pharma Limited:

Ajanta Pharma is a speciality pharmaceutical formulation company having major focus on branded generic business across India, Asia & Africa. Company has ground presence in each of these 30+ countries. Many of company's products are 1st to market and are leading in their sub-therapeutic segments. Company also has presence in USA in generic business and institution business in Africa.

Company's state of the art R&D centre is in Mumbai. Company has 7 world class manufacturing facilities located in India.

For more details visit www.ajantapharma.com

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