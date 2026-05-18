FLAME University Hosts its 2026 Convocation with Shri. Harsh Mariwala as Chief Guest

PUNE, India, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FLAME University, the pioneer of interdisciplinary education in India, successfully hosted its 2026 Convocation at its campus in Pune. The ceremony marked a significant institutional milestone, honouring the graduating cohort and celebrating their academic journey, intellectual growth, and readiness to contribute meaningfully to an ever-evolving world. The event was graced by Shri. Harsh Mariwala, Chairman and Founder of Marico Limited as the chief guest, whose presence underscored the university's focus on industry leadership and entrepreneurial vision.

Shri Harsh Mariwala, Chairman and Founder of Marico Limited, as Chief Guest at FLAME University Convocation 2026.

The convocation brought together graduating students, faculty, families, and distinguished guests in a formal academic setting that emphasised FLAME University's unwavering commitment to holistic development, interdisciplinary learning, and purpose-driven education. The ceremony reflected not only the academic achievements of the graduating class but also the university's broader mission of nurturing the global leaders of tomorrow, who are equipped to navigate complex global challenges.

Shri. Harsh Mariwala, whose entrepreneurial journey spans over five decades, has transformed Marico Limited into a leading global FMCG organisation and remains a steadfast champion of innovation, governance, and purpose-led business growth. Through landmark initiatives such as the Marico Innovation Foundation, ASCENT India, and the Mariwala Health Initiative, he has consistently demonstrated that business leadership must go hand-in-hand with social responsibility. His address to the graduating class offered profound insights into leadership, resilience, and building organisations with long-term societal impact.

Welcoming the chief guest and speaking on this occasion, Prof. Dishan Kamdar, Vice-Chancellor, FLAME University, said, "Leaving FLAME is both an ending and a new beginning—you depart not only with knowledge but also with values that will guide your future. As you move forward, stay fearless, embrace every opportunity, and remember that your actions have the power to shape a better world."

Addressing the graduating class, Shri. Harsh Mariwala, Chairman and Founder, Marico Limited, shared, "The two most important days of your life are the day you were born, and the day you realise why you were born. Once you discover that purpose, commit yourself to it fully, because the purpose of life is ultimately a life of purpose."

Delivering the vote of thanks and sharing his thoughts, Prof. M. A. Venkataramanan, Pro Vice-Chancellor, FLAME University, added, "Education is not only about preparing for a profession, but about developing the perspective to understand people, ideas, and the world more meaningfully. In the years ahead, there will be moments that shape your ambitions, challenge your assumptions, and redefine your understanding of success itself. May you continue to grow with humility, lead with integrity, and remain committed to learning throughout life."

FLAME University has been known for its continuous commitment to holistic education, and this year's convocation was a testament to it. At FLAME, learning goes beyond classrooms. It is an innovative journey that deepens understanding, broadens perspectives, and shapes the skills and mindset to thrive in an ever-changing world. With learners at the centre of knowledge creation, FLAME empowers individuals to realise their fullest academic and personal potential. Rooted in Indian ethos and designed for a global future, the university blends interdisciplinary learning with real-world exposure, fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, research, and meaningful engagement with society and culture.

This vision is further reflected in the university's growing research contributions that address contemporary global challenges across business, technology, and society. Further strengthening its position as a research-driven institution, FLAME University faculty have already published over 150 research papers and scholarly articles during the 2025–26 academic year to date in high-impact, peer-reviewed journals and international platforms indexed in Scopus and Web of Science. This growing body of research reflects the university's commitment to fostering an ecosystem of academic excellence, innovation, and meaningful societal impact.

The culture of research and inquiry further extends meaningfully to FLAME students, who are increasingly contributing to global academic and industry conversations through impactful scholarly work and international research engagement. Reflecting the university's growing strength in design research, a FLAME student received the Distinguished Paper Award at the 14th edition of the International Conference on Design History and Design Studies hosted at IIT Delhi for research exploring the material culture of steel storage products. In the field of technology and analytics, FLAME students also presented research at the International Conference on Information Technology and Quantitative Management hosted at Rutgers Business School in the United States, with the work subsequently published in Elsevier's Procedia Computer Science. These accomplishments highlight how FLAME students are not only participating in interdisciplinary research but are also helping shape emerging global conversations across domains through rigorous inquiry, innovation, and international academic collaboration.

The 2026 Convocation reaffirmed FLAME University's position as one of India's most respected institutions of higher learning: a place where academic rigour meets real-world relevance and where every graduating student is empowered to lead, innovate, and contribute to the transformation of society.

About FLAME University

FLAME University is the pioneer of interdisciplinary education in India. It is driven to be one of India's most respected and reputed centers of learning—the premier destination of choice for higher education in the nation for learners and teachers—to push the design and nature of studies and to create a societal up-gradation phenomenon, particularly in the fields of interdisciplinary education and leadership. FLAME has been set up with an idealistic vision and a social commitment to contribute to society nobly. With more than 180+ quality full-time faculty members, the university offers an unparalleled educational experience. The student-teacher ratio is 15:1, unmatched at the higher education level in India. Spread on 70 acres of green expanse with aesthetically designed infrastructure, the campus currently consists of five faculties: Faculty of Liberal Education, Faculty of Business, Faculty of Communication, Faculty of Computing and Data Sciences, and Faculty of Design, Art & Performance. FLAME University has been established as a state-private university vide the FLAME University Act 2014 (Maharashtra Act No. II of 2015), now Maharashtra Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) Act, 2023 (Maharashtra Act No. VIII of 2024) of the Government of Maharashtra. It is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC) under Section 2(f), and degrees awarded by the university are recognized under Section 22 of the UGC Act, 1956. FLAME University has been awarded the highest NAAC accreditation, A++.

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