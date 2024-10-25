Flapone: Leading Drone Pilot Training Institute in India

NEW DELHI, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The drone market in India is expected to grow to over US$ 4 billion by 2030, and there were more than 13,000 drones registered in India until 2023. Whether it is military, e-commerce, filming, infrastructure, or any other industry, drones have revolutionized the way these sectors operate by making operations faster and more efficient.

As the use of drones has increased rapidly, one cannot forget that the Government of India has made drone licenses mandatory for flying drones in India. It is a great step, as flying a drone without proper training can be quite risky.

Flapone is one of the most popular drone training institutes in India and offers a variety of Drone pilot training courses. The platform is India's first integrated Aviation Academy for Aircraft & Drone Pilot Training, which means that whether the students want to learn how to fly drones or aircrafts; they can do that under one roof.

Hearing it from the Founder and CEO of Flapone, Mr Pankaj Agarwal, on how they have simplified the drone pilot training process in India, "Our mission is to provide world-class training to our students while ensuring the highest safety standards.

"We aim to make sure every student feels confident and well-prepared to operate drones and aircrafts professionally. By offering both drone and aircraft pilot training under one roof, Flapone ensures that aspiring pilots have access to the best resources and guidance to succeed in the aviation industry."

He further stated the factors that make Flapone the best aviation academy in India:

DGCA-Approved

It is critical to learn drone flying from training institutes in India that are approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Government of India, to obtain proper certifications. Flapone is a DGCA-approved institute, ensuring that all courses meet the regulatory standards and guidelines set by the aviation authority. This approval guarantees that the training provided is not only up to date, but also aligned with the highest safety and operational standards.

The institute is equipped with cutting-edge technology and training equipment to provide an immersive learning experience for students.

Not only this, the platform also collaborates with leading organizations and industry experts to offer guest lectures, workshops, and multiple training sessions.

Wide Variety of Courses

When it comes to drone pilot training, the platform provides a wide variety of courses. From weekend drone pilot training to in-depth drone training courses, the platform is filled with drone pilot training courses suitable for all age groups.

All the courses are designed in such a way that they are in-depth yet easy to understand, so even beginners can grasp the fundamentals of drone flying. The institute helps students learn drone training within 5 days, which is quite helpful and boosts the student's confidence.

The courses equally focus on theory and practical lessons to provide a complete learning experience and ensure that students are well aware of all the aspects of drone flying.

Experienced Trainers

The course can only be helpful and valuable if the trainers are equally capable and the company understands it. That's why they have hired and partnered with the best instructors in the industry. The instructors have more than 18 years of experience in the aviation industry and provide proper guidance to enhance the learning experience.

With their in-depth knowledge and hands-on expertise, they ensure that every trainee gets complete, real-world insights. Their dedication to personalized teaching helps trainees grasp complex concepts and excel in their aviation careers.

Affordable Pricing

The institute is one of the most budget-friendly drone training institutes in India, offering top-notch training at competitive rates. Despite its affordability, the institute does not compromise on the quality of education or facilities. The courses are designed to provide exceptional value, making professional drone training accessible to a wider audience.

About the Company

Flapone is one of the leading drone training institutes in India. The platform has more than 3 centres across the country and has trained more than 1,000 pilots. With a strong focus on safety, innovation, and industry-relevant skills, Flapone is committed to providing high-quality training for both beginners and experienced professionals. The institute's top-notch facilities and experienced instructors ensure that every trainee is well-prepared to excel in the rapidly growing drone industry.

Contact Info:

Flapone Aviation

Address: E-551, 2nd Floor, Ramphal Chowk, Sector -7, Dwarka, New Delhi-110075 (near Palam & Dwarka Sector-9 metro station).

Phone: 08048734634

Email: [email protected]

