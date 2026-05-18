Fleapo Appoints Former Google, Amazon and Microsoft Leader Shishir as CEO

YC-backed Founder Mohammad Hasan brings ex-Google, Amazon and Microsoft Leader Shishir on board to Build an Al Product Factory at Fleapo

BENGALURU, India, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move reflecting the growing shift of senior technology leaders from global corporations to AI-native startups, Fleapo has appointed Shishir as Chief Executive Officer to help scale its AI Product Factory globally.

Mohammad Hasan, Co-Founder of Fleapo, with Shishir, newly appointed CEO, as the company scales its AI Product Factory vision globally

Shishir brings over 14 years of experience across Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Wipro, and J.P. Morgan, spanning product strategy, growth, platform scale, and digital transformation. An alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur and Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, he joins Fleapo at a time when businesses worldwide are moving from AI experimentation toward production-grade deployment.

Fleapo was co-founded by Hasan, best known for building TagMango, India's largest creator monetization platform that has enabled over $100M in creator earnings, and later launching AI Fiesta, an AI super-subscription app that brings the power of top AI models and tools into one platform, at a fraction of the cost. The platform reached $10 million in ARR within six months of launch.

With Fleapo, Hasan is building what the company calls an AI Product Factory, a model focused on rapidly designing, building, and deploying AI-powered business systems that directly impact revenue, operations, customer engagement, and efficiency.

"AI adoption today has a massive execution gap," said Hasan, Founder of Fleapo. "Most companies know AI matters, but very few know how to operationalize it fast enough to create real business impact. Fleapo was built to solve exactly that."

Unlike traditional software development or fragmented AI consulting approaches, Fleapo positions itself as an execution-first AI company focused on taking businesses from idea to deployed AI systems within weeks.

Its offerings currently include:

AI sales and revenue agents

AI customer support systems

AI avatars for content and engagement

Workflow automation and operational AI agents

Custom AI-native products for startups and enterprises

The company says it has delivered over 150 products globally across India, the UK, Singapore, Estonia, Lithuania, and Canada, helping businesses accelerate product launches, improve operational efficiency through AI-native systems, and collectively raise over $50 million in funding through products built by Fleapo.

As CEO, Shishir will lead Fleapo's next phase of growth focused on:

Scaling enterprise AI deployments

Expanding Fleapo's AI agent ecosystem

Building repeatable AI execution frameworks across industries

Strengthening global delivery and strategic partnerships

"From startups to SMEs and enterprises, businesses today don't need more AI pilots, they need AI systems tied directly to business outcomes," said Shishir, CEO of Fleapo. "Whether it's increasing revenue, reducing operational costs, accelerating workflows, improving customer experience, or driving stronger ROI, AI must ultimately justify itself through measurable impact. The companies that operationalize AI effectively will gain a significant competitive advantage, and that execution-first approach is what Fleapo is building."

Fleapo believes the next wave of business transformation will come from AI systems embedded directly into workflows rather than standalone applications. The company is positioning itself at the intersection of AI engineering, product execution, and operational scale.

The leadership announcement comes amid rising enterprise demand for AI agents and autonomous systems capable of handling repetitive workflows across sales, operations, finance, customer experience, and content.

With Hasan continuing to lead product vision and ecosystem expansion, and Shishir driving operational scale and execution, Fleapo aims to emerge as one of the new generation of AI-native companies being built out of India for the global market.

About Fleapo

Fleapo is an AI Product Factory that helps startups and enterprises design, build, and deploy AI-powered systems for growth, operations, automation, and customer engagement. The company focuses on outcome-driven AI adoption through rapid execution and scalable deployment frameworks.