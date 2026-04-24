/C O R R E C T I O N -- Flexsys/

In the news release, FLEXSYS TO INCREASE PRICES FOR INSOLUBLE SULFUR IN INDIA, issued 22-Apr-2026 by Flexsys over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the original version contained incorrect information introduced by PR Newswire during transmission. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

FLEXSYS TO INCREASE PRICES FOR INSOLUBLE SULFUR IN INDIA

AKRON, Ohio, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective for all shipments on or after May 1, 2026, Flexsys announced it will increase prices for all Insoluble Sulfur grades and package types sold in India by USD $0.75/kg.

This price increase reflects the continued escalation of oil‑derived raw materials, energy, and logistics costs, driven by significant disruptions to Middle East export flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

About Flexsys

Flexsys is a global specialty chemicals and materials technology company that innovates and produces a range of tire additives with the purpose of enabling tire companies to improve tire performance and manufacturing productivity, while enhancing sustainability through innovation. Based in Akron, Ohio, with manufacturing facilities across North America, South America, Europe and Asia, our global team is committed to the success of our customers.

For additional information about Flexsys, please visit www.flexsys.com



Correction: An earlier version of this release was updated to remove the section after the website.