WARSAW, Poland, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flipster, one of the fastest-growing crypto derivatives trading platforms, is excited to announce the launch of its Liquidation Subsidy Campaign .

Designed to assist users who were impacted by the severe market crash that occurred between 4 and 5 August 2024, both existing and new users have the opportunity to get a liquidation subsidy through an exclusive position airdrop, to recover a portion or even the entirety of their liquidated positions.

Flipster Introduces 200,000 USDT in Liquidation Subsidies to Support the Community

Yongjin Kim, CEO of Flipster says, "Flipster is committed to supporting users through market conditions. We understand the impact that unexpected market volatility can have, and to support the community in regaining their trading momentum, we launched the Liquidation Subsidy Campaign. We're on this journey together for the long haul, and Flipster will be here for our users, every step of the way."

Recover your positions with a liquidation subsidy

Campaign Period: The campaign begins on 14 August 2024 at 08:00 UTC and will run until all allocated subsidies have been fully distributed.

New Users:

New users can participate by registering for a Flipster account, submitting the campaign application form , and making a net deposit of at least 50 USDT.

They are eligible to receive a random position airdrop of up to 500 USDT bonus margin, based on their realized losses and net deposit amount.

Realized Loss ≥ 100 USDT: 50 USDT Bonus margin

Realized Loss ≥ 1,000 USDT: 100 USDT Bonus margin

Realized Loss ≥ 10,000 USDT: 500 USDT Bonus margin

Existing Users:

Users who make a net deposit during the campaign period will receive a position airdrop based on their liquidated position size, with rewards scaled according to their VIP status and deposit amount.

Net Deposit ≥ 100 USDT VIP: 20% of position size Non-VIP: 10% of position size

Net Deposit ≥ 1,000 USDT VIP: 50% of position size Non-VIP: 25% of position size

Net Deposit ≥ 10,000 USDT VIP: 100% of position size Non-VIP: 50% of position size



The position airdrop will replicate the details (symbol, position side) of the user's highest margin liquidation from 4 August 2024 at 00:00 UTC to 5 August 2024 at 23:59 UTC. This applies only to VIPs; non-VIPs will receive a random airdrop:

Flipster VIPs can receive an airdrop of up to 10,000 USDT Bonus margin with leverage matching their liquidated position's leverage or up to 10x.

Non-VIPs will receive a random airdrop with leverage matching their liquidated position's leverage or up to 20x.

Learn more about the Liquidation Subsidy Campaign and recover losses from liquidated positions now, click here .

Terms and Conditions: https://support.flipster.io/hc/en-us/articles/10402473175311-Liquidation-Subsidy-Campaign-240814

About Flipster

Flipster is among the fastest-growing crypto derivatives trading platform, offering lightning-fast perpetual futures listings on the latest cryptocurrencies. The easy-to-use platform provides users with an all-in-one trading experience with leverage of up to 100x on over 250 tokens with high liquidity and zero trading fees. For media enquiries or interview requests with the team, please reach out to [email protected] .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2485507/Flipster_image.jpg