FlixBus India boosts travel with exciting price promotion for its customers

The booking duration of the offer is till 21 st July and travel period is till 11 th August.

The 21 cities that FlixBus is offering its services include Delhi , Jaipur, Agra, Mathura, Kanpur, Jodhpur, Jalandhar, Ambala, Ludhiana, Panipat, Amritsar, Karnal, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Ajmer, Kurukshetra, Gorakhpur, Chandigarh .

The promotional prices are available for a limited duration starting 15th July 2024. The booking duration is till 21st July 2024 and travel duration must be within the duration of 15th July to 11th August 2024. Short to mid-distance routes (0-300km) are priced at just 99 INR, while long-distance routes (>300km) are available for 199 INR. The promotion applies to all their routes around Delhi going to neighbouring states like UP, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana. Group bookings are restricted under this offer to ensure individual travellers can benefit the most from this promotion.

"By offering these limited-time, attractive price points, we aim to promote affordable and sustainable travel options for our customers," said Surya Khurana, Managing Director, FlixBus India. He further adds, "This initiative not only encourages more people to choose eco-friendly collective bus travel but also helps to boost travel during the low season, ensuring that our services remain accessible and utilized even when demand traditionally dips."

The company launched its India operations in February 2024 in the northern region and has plans of further expansion across the country. FlixBus is also enhancing passenger safety and comfort with market-specific features such as gender seating (i.e., seats next to women will be automatically reserved for other women), a 24x7 incident response team, a traffic control ward, 2-point seat belts for all seats, and exclusive FlixBus lounges. These features set new benchmarks for safety and security in the industry.

For more information and to book your tickets, visit https://www.flixbus.in/ or download the FlixBus app.

About Flix

Flix is pioneering the transport sector by offering climate-friendly alternatives for convenient and affordable travel via the FlixBus and FlixTrain brands. Thanks to a unique business model and innovative technology, Flix has quickly established Europe's largest long-distance bus network and swiftly moved on to a global expansion including the United States, Canada and Brazil. As a trailblazer for sustainable traffic Flix operated the first green long-distance trains in 2018, initiated a pilot project for all-electric long-distance buses in 2018 and launched EU's first biogas-powered long-distance buses in 2021.

While Flix handles technology development, network planning, operations control, marketing and sales, quality management and continuous product expansion, trusted Flix-partners maintain the daily route operations. The unique combination of technology start-up, e-commerce platform and classic transport company has positioned Flix as a leader against major international corporations, permanently changing the global mobility landscape. For more information, visit corporate.flixbus.com.