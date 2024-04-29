Flourish Ventures Adds Senior Global Investment Team Lead

Ravi Kaushik Joins as Executive Director Overseeing Early-Stage Fintech Investments in Emerging Markets Asia

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flourish Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm with purpose, today announced the appointment of Ravi Kaushik as Executive Director, Head of Asia Investments. Ravi will lead the global firm's fintech investments and portfolio management in India and Southeast Asia.

"Ravi offers critical experience in growing and scaling tech companies that will be invaluable to us as we partner with new investments throughout Southeast Asia and India," said Flourish Co-Founder and Managing Partner Tilman Ehrbeck. "His unique skill set in operations, wide breadth of investment knowledge and passion for helping founders navigate their startup journeys will provide great value for our team and portfolio. We're thrilled to have him on board."

Most recently, Ravi served as the CFO of Agro.Club, a global B2B full stack grain marketplace seeking to transform the way farmers and buyers connect, trade and grow. In that role, he oversaw the financial strategy and fund raise as well as operations and overall performance of the company with its 250 employees and a strong presence in five geographies. Ravi has more than 15 years of professional experience in operating and full cycle investing across venture capital and private equity. He served as a Founding Member and General Partner at WaterBridge Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm and has experience as a growth PE investor, focused on high quality growth stage companies.

"Having spent the last few years scaling Agro.Club and gaining invaluable experience in operating and scaling global tech companies, I am really excited to join the Flourish team and help expand our presence in Southeast Asia and India. I have seen first-hand the power of technology to drive scale. When you combine that with Flourish's razor-sharp focus on fintech and the fact that India and Southeast Asia are the fastest growing regions in the world, it presents a multi-decade opportunity to invest in and build with some of the best founders in the region."

Ravi's appointment, the fourth new hire on the Flourish global investment team so far this year, comes on the heels of the news that the firm secured a new commitment of $350 million late last year, bringing its total patient capital under management to $850 million. Flourish is doubling down on fintech investments in the U.S. and across Africa, Asia and Latin America in order to build a more fair financial system.

Flourish is global venture capital firm with purpose investing in mission-driven fintech entrepreneurs and industry influencers working toward a fair financial system. With $850M in patient capital under management, the early-stage firm's global portfolio includes leading fintechs ApnaKlub, Brick, Chime, Fair Money, GrabFinancial, Indifi, Kin Insurance, M2P, Qoala, and ShopUp, among other high-growth companies. Flourish brings together networks of policy innovators, trailblazers and industry experts to influence and create systemic change. https://flourishventures.com/.

