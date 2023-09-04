The award highlights FLOW's ability to seamlessly integrate with other contact center technologies, eliminating the need for an expensive 'rip and replace'.

FLOW WFM showcased a plethora of features and benefits that empower contact centers to automate routine tasks, freeing up time to focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences.

NEW DELHI, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FLOW WFM, the innovative workforce management solution that is bringing in the new age of WFM, has won the prestigious "Emerging Leader in WFM" award at the BPO and Contact Center Summit 2023. The award sheds light on FLOW's distinctive ability to seamlessly integrate with other BPO technologies, ensuring quick adoption and implementation, making it a cost-effective solution for any BPO. The solution helps bridge gaps to bring about efficient automation of routine tasks and effective workforce optimization that helps BPOs and contact centers achieve enhanced productivity, increased efficiency and superior customer experiences, all at the same time.

FLOW WFM wins the "Emerging leader in WFM" award at BPO and Contact Center Summit 2023

FLOW WFM facilitates BPOs and contact centers in drastically reducing WFM planning time with its revolutionary technologies. The solution enables BPOs to stay ahead of the game through AutoML capabilities which enhance accurate forecasting. What-if analysis based capacity planning ensures that the BPMs and contact centers are optimally staffed and equipped for any scenario. With ML and rule-based shift identification, BPOs can leverage FLOW WFM to create the best possible shift plan and plug scheduling leakages thereby creating a hyper productive workforce. AI based intelligent rostering ensures allocation of the right number of people with the right skills at the right time, making sure the best agent is matched for every customer interaction for an elevated customer experience. FLOW WFM also empowers BPOs with actionable and accurate insights through customizable, real-time, and interactive 360° dashboards, making performance monitoring a breeze.

The conference was attended by leaders of top players in the cross-industry who shared their valuable insights about challenges faced in the BPO industry and their solutions. The speakers focused on key areas such as automation, digital transformations, augmented customer experiences with the help of AI and the future of BPOs, among other things.

About FLOW WFM

FLOW WFM is an omnichannel, self-serve workforce management suite that arms WFM teams with a single solution to intelligently execute the full WFM lifecycle. It brings the best of AutoML, AI and Cloud technologies to data management, short-term & long-term forecasting, capacity planning, staffing & scheduling and powerful historical, as well as real-time analytics.

