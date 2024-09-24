FLOW Wins the 'Most Innovative AI Powered WFM Suite Award' at BPO Innovation Summit 2024

The platform won the award for bringing the best of AI/ML to workforce management

NEW DELHI, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FLOW from Kyvos was recognized as the 'Most Innovative AI-Powered WFM Suite' at the 14th Edition of BPO Innovation Summit 2024, held at Taj MG Road, Bangalore. FLOW was awarded for its ability to leverage AI/ML technology to intelligently execute the full WFM lifecycle.

The jury recognized FLOW for its innovative use of artificial intelligence. FLOW leverages AI to understand business needs and provides guided workforce planning and management for WFM teams. With 25+ methods for forecasting, the platform offers a guided approach that users can follow to take the right actions proactively. FLOW's powerful analytics help in identifying cross-functional requirements for effective WFM, without any human intervention to identify anomalies. FLOW breaks data silos by connecting disparate data sources, providing rich insights and supporting various systems. The platform helps deliver highly accurate forecasts and what-if-based capacity planning that aids WFM teams in staying prepared for any scenario. It enables shift identification, facilitated by AI, ML and business rules, to create optimized shift plans based on business and its requirements.

In addition, the Empower module also allows employees to maintain a work-life balance and elevate satisfaction by bidding for their allocated preferred shifts. With intelligent rostering, FLOW helps BPMs match the right agent with the right skills at the right time for high customer satisfaction.

The event brought over 1,100 organizations and 1,600+ delegates together to explore the top strategies and share success stories to reshape the future of the BPO sector. In insightful sessions, industry leaders shared their visions and opinions on fostering innovation with advanced digital technologies and initiatives focused on sustainable growth and long-term success.

About FLOW:

FLOW is an AI-powered, self-serve workforce management suite that arms BPMs with a single solution to intelligently execute the full WFM lifecycle. It brings the best of AI/ML for forecasting, planning and optimizing your workforce to boost employee and customer experiences. The suite helps WFM teams intelligently automate data management and drive critical decisions with powerful analytics.

For more information, visit www.flowwfm.com

