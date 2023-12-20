GURUGRAM, India, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flower Aura, a distinguished name in online gifting, has once again made headlines with its latest offering - Mini Cakes. Known for its innovative baking and cake design approach, Flower Aura is set to charm the Delhi NCR region with these delightful small-sized treats.

Flower Aura Launches Delicious & Expressive Mini Cakes in Delhi NCR

Starting at just ₹395, these Mini Cakes are a testament to Flower Aura's commitment to making quality and taste accessible to all. These little wonders are perfect for those seeking a taste of luxury to surprise dear ones or to just express something from the heart. Flower Aura's dedication to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction has been the cornerstone of its success. Introducing Mini Cakes is yet another step in its journey to cater to the diverse needs of its clientele. Flower Aura has already been considered the first name for online cake delivery in Delhi from best bakery and this new addition will add a lot more to the brand's goodwill.

Mr. Shrey Sehgal, co-founder of Flower Aura, expressed his excitement about the launch in a conversation with a media spokesperson. "We are thrilled to bring our Mini Cakes to Delhi NCR. Our goal is to make every celebration, big or small, memorable. With our presence through outlets, our website and mobile app, platforms like Swiggy and Zomato, we aim to reach more customers and make their occasions special with our range of cakes."

Flower Aura continues to enthral its younger clientele with a wide variety of kids' cakes. These cakes are not just treats for the taste buds but are also visual delights, making every child's celebration even more special. Furthermore, as the festive season approaches, Flower Aura is gearing up to spread joy with its exclusive range of Christmas and New Year specific gifts and cakes. These Mini Cakes, alongside Flower Aura's seasonal offerings, are designed to add that extra sparkle to your festive celebrations.

In an exciting development, Flower Aura has also marked its presence on popular food delivery platforms, Swiggy and Zomato, under the name ' Cakes by Flower Aura .' Now, customers in top metro cities can enjoy the convenience of having these delightful cakes delivered right to their doorstep. As Flower Aura continues to expand its offerings and reach, it remains committed to its ethos of providing delectable cakes, prompt delivery services, and a hassle-free experience. Customers can easily place their orders through the Flower Aura website or app, choosing their preferred delivery option for a seamless experience.

About Flower Aura

Flower Aura is a leading online gifting platform spearheaded in 2010 by Mr Himanshu Chawla and Mr Shrey Sehgal. Today, Flower Aura delivers gifts, flowers, cakes, hampers, and plants to over 620+ cities in India and 30+ foreign countries with an extensive network of fulfillment centers, channel stores, and 75+ dark stores. Flower Aura is more than a brand; it promises to make your celebrations extraordinary, exceeding your expectations at every step. The brand's website, mobile app, retail stores, and presence on popular e-commerce platforms ensure easy access to a vast collection of gifts.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2304291/mini_cake_FA.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2255817/4358995/Flower_Aura_New_Logo.jpg