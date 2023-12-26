Flower Aura Sets New Trends in Gifting with Its 2024 New Year Collection

GURUGRAM, India, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flower Aura, a renowned name in the online gifting industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of its exclusive New Year 2024 gift collection. This latest offering is a testament to Flower Aura's commitment to enhancing the gifting experience for its customers, perfectly timed for the celebratory spirit of the New Year.

As we approach New Year 2024, the demand for unique and thoughtful gifts has seen a significant rise. With more people opting for the convenience of online shopping, Flower Aura has stepped up to meet this growing trend with its new vision of #RedifiningGifting through a touch of elegance and premiumness. The surge in online gifting reflects a shift in consumer behaviour, where people seek out creative, personalized gift options that can be delivered with ease. Recognizing this, Flower Aura has curated a diverse range of gifts, tailored to add a special touch to New Year celebrations across the globe.

Shrey Sehgal, Co-founder of Flower Aura, emphasizes the joy and thoughtfulness behind this new collection. "New Year's celebrations are all about new beginnings and expressing love. Our New Year collection is designed to resonate with these sentiments," says Sehgal. "We have focused on the quality and style of each New Year gift item, ensuring that our gifts are appealing and carry a thoughtful message. It's about bringing a smile to faces as we step into a new year."

The New Year 2024 collection features an array of captivating choices, including fresh cakes, vibrant plants, assorted hampers, and exquisite flowers. Additionally, Flower Aura offers special New Year-themed items like cushions, mugs, calendars, and diaries, all adorned with unique New Year 2024 prints. The brand's more diverse and deep planning helped in curating a special range of New Year gifts for girlfriend , boyfriend, husband, wife, mother, father, and all different relations, ensuring that there's something for everyone, making the act of gifting more personalized and memorable.

Flower Aura prides itself on its robust delivery network across India and several foreign countries. This extensive reach and its partnership with Amazon make the New Year 2024 collection easily accessible to a wide audience. Whether it's a gift for a loved one or a personal indulgence, Flower Aura's New Year collection promises to add a special sparkle to the festive season.

About Flower Aura

Flower Aura is a leading online gifting platform spearheaded in 2010 by Mr Himanshu Chawla and Mr Shrey Sehgal. Today, Flower Aura delivers gifts, flowers, cakes, hampers, and plants to over 620+ cities in India and 30+ foreign countries with an extensive network of fulfillment centers, channel stores, and 75+ dark stores. Flower Aura is more than a brand; it promises to make your celebrations extraordinary, exceeding your expectations at every step. The brand's website, mobile app, retail stores, and presence on popular e-commerce platforms ensure easy access to a vast collection of gifts.

