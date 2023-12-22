Flower Aura Sets to Bring Joy with its Christmas 2023 Collection of Gifts and Hampers

GURUGRAM, India, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This Christmas, Flower Aura is all set to transform the holiday celebrations with an extraordinary collection of Christmas gifts and hampers. In a world where connections mean everything, Flower Aura is set to create unforgettable moments through its unique and diverse Christmas collection, featuring cakes, gifts, hampers, season flowers, and more.

Christmas Gift Collection by Flower Aura

Recent data showcases a remarkable surge in online Christmas gift demand over the past few years. Flower Aura anticipates an impressive 50% increase in demand this year. This anticipation of the previous year's growth rate, a remarkable 90% surge observed in 2022 compared to 2021. These figures underscore the growing preference for online gifting platforms, with Flower Aura leading the way.

Flower Aura strives to make the shopping experience as convenient as possible for everyone, and the brand's vast delivery network encompassing 600+ cities across the country, including same-day delivery in 70+ cities, truly makes the experience more favourable. Flower Aura makes it effortless to send Christmas gifts , no matter where one is. In its 2023 collection, the brand has introduced a fresh array of quirky and trendy gifts, delightful Secret Santa surprises, exclusive Plum cake hampers, gourmet baskets, impeccably assorted Christmas gift hampers, Christmas decor hampers, including trees, ornaments, Santa LED neon lights, festive-coloured seasonal flowers, etc., and an extensive range of personalised gifts and exclusive Christmas cakes.

Mr Shrey Sehgal, the CEO of Flower Aura, shares his vision for the brand, saying, "At Flower Aura, we have curated the most exquisite collection of Christmas gifts, cakes and hampers for our cherished customers. We aim to ensure that sending gifts becomes a seamless and joyous experience for friends and family, regardless of the miles between them." He added, "Recently, we've unveiled our new brand logo, driven by a vision of #RedefiningGifting, adding elegance and a premium touch to heartfelt gestures. As a gifting brand, we recognise the significance of this festive season in strengthening bonds, and we are committed to enabling our customers to convey their warmth and joy through our exquisite range of Christmas gift hampers and other heartfelt tokens."

The brand has launched an extensive range of over 500 unique gifts, hampers and delectable cakes for Christmas, and a few more will be launched in the coming week. The brand's commitment to high-quality products at competitive prices guarantees excellent value. Flower Aura's improved elegant and sturdy packaging, along with occasion-based options, elevate the overall product experience, making your gifting experience more special.

Flower Aura has strategically expanded its market presence by offering its complete range of gift collections on popular marketplaces like Amazon, alongside its website and mobile application, focusing on delivering customers a seamless and user-friendly experience. This ensures that Flower Aura is accessible to a broader audience, making it easier than ever for customers to choose the perfect Christmas gifts and hampers.

About Flower Aura

Flower Aura: When words are not enough!

Flower Aura is a leading online gifting platform spearheaded in 2010 by Mr Himanshu Chawla and Mr Shrey Sehgal. Today, Flower Aura delivers gifts, flowers, cakes, hampers, and plants to over 620+ cities in India and 30+ foreign countries with an extensive network of fulfilment centres, channel stores, and 75+ dark stores.

