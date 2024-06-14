FlowerAura Introduces Heartfelt Father's Day Combos with Same-Day Delivery

GURUGRAM, India, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Father's Day approaches, FlowerAura, India's leading online gifting portal, is thrilled to announce its #SayItToHim campaign. The brand ensures heartfelt gift combos reach dads right on time with same-day delivery service. For those who may have missed pre-ordering, FlowerAura's last-minute delivery ensures that love and appreciation arrive just in time. The exclusive range of gift combos includes options for every dad. For Dads who appreciate tranquility and elegance, the newly launched plant and diffuser combos combine lush green plants with calming diffusers to enhance the ambiance and reflect thoughtful care.

Heartfelt Father's Day Combo Gifts by FlowerAura

For dads with a sweet tooth and a green thumb, the Father's Day cake and chocolate with plant combos offer a striking balance. Adorned in elegant vases and complemented by delectable chocolates, these gifts symbolize growth and sweetness, mirroring a father's nurturing love. Newly launched UV stickers on plant vases add a personal touch, making the gift even more special. All these handpicked combos are available for same-day delivery, ensuring emotions are conveyed just in time, enhancing the joy and warmth of the occasion.

FlowerAura's exclusive range of Father's Day combos offers a perfect way to convey love and admiration. Delight your dad with a compelling combination of delicious cakes and stunning flower arrangements. With FlowerAura's express delivery options, these thoughtful combos will arrive flawlessly on time. From classic roses to exotic orchids paired with delectable cakes, these combos are sure to bring a smile to his face and warmth to his heart. The sweetness of the cakes perfectly complements the beauty of the Father's Day flowers , creating a memorable gift that speaks volumes about your love.

Shrey Sehgal, CEO of FlowerAura, shared his heartfelt thoughts on the campaign: "We often find it challenging to express our love to our fathers, assuming they already know how much they mean to us. Moreover, the rush of daily commitments, coupled with getting caught up in work, often leads to forgotten or last-minute gift orders. Aware of these common issues, we prioritize providing efficient last-minute delivery services, helping you celebrate such heartfelt moments without the hassle of delivery worries. Our specially designed gift combos, available with same-day delivery, provide the perfect way to convey your fondness and gratitude. Fathers are the silent pillars in our lives, offering strength and guidance without expecting anything in return. Through this campaign, we want to remind everyone of the profound importance of telling our fathers how much they mean to us. Breaking the silence and sharing our emotions can create a significant impact, strengthening our bonds and deepening our connections."

FlowerAura's services stand out for their exceptional quality, wide range of products, and commitment to customer satisfaction. With same-day delivery across 800+ locations, the brand ensures that your Father's Day gifts and combos arrive on time, making the experience seamless and delightful.

About FlowerAura

FlowerAura, founded in 2010 by Himanshu Chawla and Shrey Sehgal, is a premier online gifting platform. It delivers gifts, flowers, cakes, hampers, and plants to over 800+ cities in India and 30 countries worldwide. With an extensive network of fulfillment centers, channel stores, and 75+ dark stores, FlowerAura ensures extraordinary celebrations. Accessible through its website, mobile app, retail stores, and popular e-commerce platforms, FlowerAura promises to exceed your expectations with a vast collection of gifts.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2438713/Fathers_Day_Gift_Combo.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2255817/4529721/Flower_Aura_New_Logo.jpg