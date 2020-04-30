FlowerAura Launches Exclusive Online Gifts Range for Mother's Day Celebration

GURUGRAM, India, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As Mother's Day 2020 is approaching, FlowerAura launches an entirely new range of fun and exciting Mother's Day gifts. Like every year, the range will be offering an impressive line of Mother's Day gifts that are sure to make mothers feel special and honoured on the special day.

People can now send thoughtful, impressive and unique online gifts from the countless options available in Mother's Day Digital gifts range. Thus, one can select from options such as personalised e-caricatures to e-cards, video messages to personalised e-posters, or a guitarist on-call, and much more. The ease of exploring gifts on FlowerAura.com is matchless. FlowerAura has created such thoughtful gifts to let the celebrations shine even in the days of quarantine.

Whether one is looking to buy M other's D ay cakes or gifts full of emotions, FlowerAura inventory has a range of unique Mother's Day gifts, updated at regular intervals. The best gift for a mom can be easily procured from the Floweraura website. In addition to the widest range for Mother's Day gifts, the portal also facilitates the customers to buy and send gifts across India.

Mr. Himanshu Chawla, CEO of FA, while talking about the newly launched collection of Mother's Day Digital Gifts, says, "FA is brimming with Mother's Day gifts and our extensive inventory and a wide selection of gifts makes it easy to find something perfect for all moms out there. You can reach out to her heart with our newly added digital gift range i.e guitar on-call service. Helping you all to stay connected, this is sure to spread smiles all the way to million miles."

Mothers are Superheroes and biggest supporters; On their special day, tell them how much they are loved and cared for with FlowerAura's thoughtful Mother's Day gifts.

About FlowerAura

FlowerAura is India's leading online florist and gifting portal offering a range of flowers, cakes, gifts, plants, chocolates, and bouquet for all occasions. One of the most reliable online gifting portals in India, FlowerAura, brings pocket-friendly deals with best-quality service. FlowerAura offers a wide assortment of freshly handpicked flowers & bouquets, Delicious Cakes, Handmade Chocolates, Plants and Heart-warming Gifts with 12 fulfilment centres in 3 major cities across India, including Delhi NCR.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1083537/FlowerAura_Logo.jpg

SOURCE FA Gifts Pvt Ltd