FlowerAura Launches Special Women's Day Gifts for 2021

GURGAON, India, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FlowerAura aligns with the message of women empowerment and acknowledges their impact through gifts. FloweAura's Women's Day gifts are the epitome of thoughtfulness, grandeur, and emotion, which cannot be described in words.

International Women's Day is celebrated to honour every woman for her achievements, no matter how big or small. This day commemorates the hard work and sacrifice made by women in their day-to-day lives. FlowerAura is a reputable online store that offers a vast array of Women's Day gift ideas that will make every woman feel special. International Women's Day is around the corner and this is time to pay honour and respect for the persistent efforts and contributions provided by women in all areas of the workplace and business.

Whether one buys a present for a mother, wife, sister, friend or daughter, it should be beautiful and extraordinary just like a woman. Gorgeous women's day cake flower arrangements, luscious women's day cake cakes, fancy hampers, air-purifying plants, one will find everything on the website. FlowerAura has a large personalised gift collection. From Mugs, cushions, kitchens, lamps, photo frames to watches, clocks, fridge magnets, plants, accessories, caricatures, calendars, and an endless list of options. Thus, FlowerAra has something for everyone.

FlowerAura has added a new dimension to the culture and tradition of celebrating special occasions. The increasing participation of women in the corporate world has not only to broaden their horizons but has also helped them to secure their place among others and fight for their rights. Celebrating Women's Day in offices and business places makes women feel appreciated for their efforts and their status and contribution to the development of the organization is valued. Gift women at the workplace with unique business gifts and branded corporate gifts from FlowerAura and bring a big smile to their faces.

Himamshu Chawla, CEO quoted, "A woman is a game-changer in every aspect so let's celebrate her by giving her a gift that makes her feel that you respect her empowerment and value her in your life. This Women's Day, make your women happy and honoured by giving them something close to their heart and which enhances their daily lifestyle."

So, there is no more website hopping. Stop by FlowerAura's website to shop and send Women's Day gifts online across India. It doesn't matter in which state she resides, FlowerAura will reach their doorstep with the chosen gift. FlowerAura delivers Women's Day flowers, cakes, and gifts in 400+Indian states and approximately in 160+ hyperlocal cities.

About FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd.

FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd. (FlowerAura and Bakingo) pioneer of the gifting industry has flourished in the Indian market with its unique gifts (flowers, cakes, personalized gifts, combos) for the special moments that can't be put into words. Started in 2010 under the entrepreneurship of Mr. Himanshu Chawla and Mr. Shrey Sehgal, the company launched its first FlowerAura store in the city of Gurgaon. Today, we lead the gifting market in more than 400+ cities to deliver a delightful experience for every customer out there.

