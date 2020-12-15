FM Logistic India and Welspun One Logistics Parks sign a 9 lakh sq. ft lease for Bhiwandi Park

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 3PL service provider, FM Logistic India, has entered into a contract with Welspun One Logistics Parks to lease warehousing space at Bhiwandi. As per the agreement, Welspun One will lease out approximately 9 lakh sq. ft. of warehousing space to FM Logistic India at its flagship Bhiwandi facility. The INR 900 CR facility is Welspun One's flagship project and is spread over 110 acres. Welspun One Logistics Parks is also in advanced discussions for another 1.5Mn sft with other e-commerce and 3PL companies for their park in Bhiwandi.

FM Logistic India, with this deal, will now have an additional 9 lakh sq. ft. of dedicated Grade A warehousing campus in one of the key micro markets in India - Bhiwandi, Mumbai. At a time when efficient logistics services are key to developing omni-channel retail strategies, this move will give FM Logistic a significant presence to service the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, which has a consumption base of 26 million people. The Grade A logistic facility has been designed according to the best industry standards with high spec buildings, 100% compliance to norms and stringent safety standards, allowing FM Logistic to strengthen its foothold in India's economic capital. The campus will also give the company adequate room to consolidate and expand operations in the future. Despite the ongoing pandemic and the resultant lockdown, FM Logistic India added 10 lakh sq. ft. of warehousing space under its operations this year. The main impetus for this growth has been on account of great focus on the e-commerce, omnichannel, FMCG, food and Pharma sectors.

Alexandre Amine Soufiani, MD - FM Logistic India, expressed, "We are committed to providing our customers with the best-in-class warehousing infrastructure. Our association with Welspun One Logistics Parks will help us further enhance our service offering to our valued customers. Through the said warehouse in Bhiwandi, we will provide our customers with faster connectivity to the major consumption markets in the West. This state-of-the-art facility will further enable us to provide our collaborators with a safe and healthy working environment as their safety, health and well-being is one of our top-most priorities. The logistic park will provide for sustainable use of resources - another feature why we chose to associate with this project. We are one of the rare 3PL service providers in the nation with a strong focus on sustainable development. The said project advocates the use of green sources of energy. Solar panels will be installed for generation of clean electricity and the necessary infrastructure in place to facilitate the charging of electric trucks. FM Logistic India and Welspun One, both, share a strong sense of commitment towards customers, focus on innovation and operational excellence. This alliance was further spurred by the transparency, visibility, and the thorough processes that Welspun One demonstrated for the development."

The project, zoned as an Integrated Logistic Park under MIDC, will be the largest one-of-its kind landmark development project with excellent connectivity to the Mumbai-Nashik National Highway (NH3), JNPT (Nhava Sheva) Port, Mumbai's International and Domestic Airport. Strategically located - 45 kms from Mumbai's CBD and 6 kms from Kalyan City, the project location is optimal for servicing large fulfilment requirements. The park itself has been conceived to provide end to end solutions for tenants with large docking areas, adequate parking and other Grade A park amenities. Designed by global logistics experts, the park's traffic planning maximizes throughput efficiency which is especially beneficial for FMCG and e-commerce companies as they go through their own sales cycles, needing to accommodate larger inventories and facilities that enable automation. Advanced features like park management and maintenance on a tech-enabled platform, IoT driven traffic management system to minimize travel distance and trucks with RIFD tags to predetermine directions and docking will be integrated within the park. The park will also be a zero discharge facility implementing strategies to minimise water consumption, rain water harvesting along with providing for roof top solar will be an IGBC Gold certified facility.

Anshul Singhal, Managing Director, Welspun One Logistics Parks said, "At Welspun One, we are committed to solving the location needs of our clients with solutions that are driven to achieve the highest levels of compliance, safety, operational efficiency and innovation. Our endeavour as a team is to positively value add to our clients' business requirements by ensuring they get the highest quality assets, on time with zero nuisance. At our first park in Bhiwandi, we are delighted to partner with a globally reputed company like FM Logistic. We share similar values of strong emphasis on quality, solving customers' needs, and a long term vision of continued excellence. We are certain that our association with the leading international logistics provider of their repute is a long term relationship as we buy, build, and lease properties across India that are aligned with global standards as well as our tenants' requirements and aspirations."

With this new leased space, FM Logistic India will have a total of 7.0 million sq. ft. of warehousing space across India. The company has successfully provided plug and play omni-channel services to many customers, and is one of the key Contract Logistics service providers in the country. The 3PL player provides Warehousing & Distribution services for FMCG, Food, Retail, Automotive, Consumer Durables, E-commerce, Engineering, Telecom, Pharma and other sectors. The logistics service provider continued to invest and win new customers throughout the year.

About FM Logistic India

FM Logistic in India is one of the key 3PL companies. It has a presence over 50+ locations and manages 7.0+ million ft of warehousing space. FM Logistic India provides Warehousing & Distribution Logistics services for the FMCG, Retail, Automotive, E-commerce, Engineering, Telecom, Pharma and other sectors. Our 4,000+ Indian employees provide a range of warehousing and distribution services that include Warehousing and Distribution Management, Intra-City deliveries and Value-added services. FM Logistic India has an extremely strong client base that includes several blue-chip Indian and multi-national corporations. The company is the recipient of several Logistics and Supply Chain Management awards that bear testament to the quality and focus that it brings to its customers. Its vision is to be recognized as the most dependable and responsive logistics service provider. For more information, please visit: http://www.fmlogistic.in. You can follow FM Logistic India on LinkedIn at #fmlogisticindia.

About Welspun One Logistics Parks:

Welspun One Logistics Parks (WOLP) is an integrated fund, asset, and development management organization, designed to deliver large format, institutional Grade A logistics parks across India. It is the only industrial warehousing platform backed by a global conglomerate- the Welspun Group; one of India's fastest-growing multinationals with businesses in line pipes, home textiles, infrastructure, steel, advanced textiles, and flooring solutions.

The core of Welspun One's business offering is to solve the location needs of its customers and provide them with best-in-class real estate solutions, to better manage their supply chain needs. WOLP's management team comes with an average relevant experience of 18 years and a cumulative track record of delivering over 115 MM SF of construction projects in India.

Welspun One aspires to become the most preferred warehousing company in India, by sourcing and developing feasible land parcels which suit institutional investors and get leased by valued occupiers, whilst maintaining high levels of compliance, safety, and zero tolerance to regulatory lapses across the project lifecycle.

For further details, visit www.welspunone.com

SOURCE Welspun One Logistics Parks