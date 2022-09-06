FMC India introduces three new products for pest management and soil fertility

HYDERABAD, India, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FMC India, an agricultural sciences company, today announced its portfolio expansion with three new products in support of Indian farmers to achieve better yields through good quality produce and an improved soil profile.

Mr. Ravi Annavarapu (President, FMC India) with other key leaders of company Mr. Ratnakar Reddy (Commercial Director), Mr. CAS Naidu (Chief Marketing Officer), Mr. Mritunjay Kumar (Portfolio Head), Ms. Pooja - Director Strategy, Planning & Business Development and Mr. Madan, Director Crop Strategy & New Product launches at the product launch in Hyderabad.

Commenting at the launch event, Mr. Ravi Annavarapu, President, FMC India, said, "FMC India has served Indian farmers for more than three decades, and we are committed to enabling their prosperity, while contributing to the sustainability of Indian agriculture. The new solutions introduced today are a result of FMC's deep multi-year research in identifying farmers' challenges and addressing them effectively and quickly through customized innovations."

Talstar® Plus insecticide is a novel broad-spectrum premix that provides protection against sucking and chewing pests which are a big pain point for Indian farmers of groundnut, cotton and sugarcane crops. The product gives farmers a superior tool to fight white grub, thrips and aphids in groundnut; grey weevil, mealy bug, jassids, whitefly, thrips and aphids in cotton; and termite and early shoot borer in sugarcane crop. Talstar® Plus insecticide is available at leading retail stores across the country.

Petra® Biosolution is a new generation customized solution powered by reactive carbon technology to improve the physical and biological properties of soil. It provides crops with the much-needed headstart by mobilizing the applied phosphorus in the soil. Fortified with organic matter, Petra® Biosolution acts as a source of food for soil microbes, while facilitating nutrient uptake, improving soil texture and enhancing soil fertility. It is easy to use, suitable for majority of crops, and creates a solid foundation for healthy soil, root and plants. Petra® Biosolution will be available for sale in December 2022.

Cazbo® crop nutrition, a specialty micronutrient solution, effectively nourishes crops by supplementing essential elements like calcium, zinc and boron, and working to correct multiple deficiencies and related disorders in most crops. It provides better efficiency compared to traditional calcium solutions when utilized in appropriate dosage and at the right stage of the crop growth cycle. Cazbo® crop nutrition promises to contribute significantly to improved fruit quality and storage potential of the crop. Cazbo® crop nutrition will be available for sale in December 2022.

FMC India's support of Indian farmers is not limited to its extensive product offering. The company has been running customized training programs for farmers throughout the year, promoting good agricultural practices covering all kinds of crops grown across India. For example, the company has also partnered with Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (Hyderabad) on a Model Village Program to promote sustainable agricultural practices. Additionally, FMC India works to provide clean and safe drinking water to rural communities through its flagship community outreach program Project Samarth. It has provided purified drinking water to more than 100,000 farmer families with the installation of over 57 reverse osmosis water plants in the country.

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company dedicated to helping growers produce food, feed, fiber and fuel for an expanding world population while adapting to a changing environment. FMC's innovative crop protection solutions – including biologicals, crop nutrition, digital and precision agriculture – enable growers, crop advisers and turf and pest management professionals to address their toughest challenges economically while protecting the environment. With approximately 6,400 employees at more than 100 sites worldwide, FMC is committed to discovering new herbicide, insecticide and fungicide active ingredients, product formulations and pioneering technologies that are consistently better for the planet. Visit fmc.com and ag.fmc.com/in/en to learn more and follow FMC India on Facebook® and YouTube®.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1891676/FMC_India_Hyderabad.jpg

