FMC India launches innovative plant disease solutions for fruits and vegetables

MUMBAI, India, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FMC India, an agricultural sciences company, has launched two new innovative products, VELZO® and COSUIT® fungicides, designed to protect fruits and vegetable crops from destructive fungi diseases right from the beginning of the crop cycle.

VELZO® and COSUIT® fungicides mark a significant advancement in FMC India's mission to provide farmers innovative solutions that increase the productivity and resilience of their land. These specialized products are tailored to assist Indian fruit and vegetable farmers to effectively manage crop diseases, prevent yield losses and preserve desired quality.

VELZO® fungicide is registered for use in grapes, tomato, and potato crops. It is expected to provide unmatched early protection from Oomycete fungus that causes blight and downy mildew diseases, enabling plants to grow in a healthier manner and to be more productive.

VELZO® fungicide offers dual-mode, multisite action against fungal pathogens, making it a highly effective tool for managing disease resistance. With its unrivaled efficacy, long-lasting control, and consistent results, Velzo® fungicide is expected to help farmers achieve higher yields and obtain the best prices for their high-quality produce.

COSUIT® fungicide caters to important commercial crops like grapes, paddy, tomato, chilli and tea. It is a specialized solution for effective protection against fungal diseases. COSUIT® fungicide is an advanced formulation that releases higher bio-available copper, offering strong contact action for broad-spectrum and quick disease control. COSUIT® fungicide delivers better and longer duration control of fungal diseases and plays an important role in disease resistance management.

Ravi Annavarapu, FMC India President, said, "At FMC India, we are committed to revolutionizing agriculture by addressing growers' challenges through advanced solutions. Our innovations, VELZO® and COSUIT® fungicides, exemplify that commitment - both products are superior formulations that offer broad-spectrum disease control. FMC India continues to innovate and excel, providing farmers with tools that enhance their productivity and contribute to a more balanced agricultural ecosystem. We are confident that VELZO® and COSUIT® fungicides will redefine crop solutions within India's agricultural landscape."

The launch of VELZO® and COSUIT® fungicides further underpins FMC India's efforts toward advancing agricultural sciences, consistently pushing boundaries to address the evolving challenges faced by farmers. The company says it will continue to promote the use of innovative, safe, and sustainable solutions that complement its world-class synthetic solutions.

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company dedicated to helping growers produce food, feed, fiber, and fuel for an expanding world population while adapting to a changing environment. FMC's innovative crop protection solutions – including biologicals, crop nutrition, digital and precision agriculture – enable growers, crop advisers and turf and pest management professionals to address their toughest challenges economically while protecting the environment. With approximately 6,200 employees at more than one hundred sites worldwide, FMC is committed to discovering new herbicide, insecticide and fungicide active ingredients, product formulations and pioneering technologies that are consistently better for the planet. Visit fmc.com and ag.fmc.com/in/en to learn more and follow FMC India on Facebook ® and YouTube

VELZO® and COSUIT® are trademarks of FMC Corporation and/or an affiliate. Always read and follow label directions.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2449730/FMC_India_Product_Launch.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2449731/Cosuit__Velzo.jpg