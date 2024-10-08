CHANDIGARH, India, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FMC, a leading global agricultural sciences company, announced the launch of Ambriva® herbicide for use in wheat during the upcoming growing season at a customer event in Chandigarh, India.

FMC launches Ambriva® herbicide, providing wheat farmers in India with a new tool to tackle Phalaris minor

Ambriva® herbicide features Isoflex® active, a group 13 herbicide, which is a novel mode of action in cereal crops and provides Indian farmers with a new tool for resistance management. Studies have shown that Ambriva® herbicide, formulated with both Isoflex® active and Metribuzin, demonstrates early post-emergence knock-down activity and residual control against Phalaris minor, also known as 'Gulli danda' or 'Mandoosi', protecting wheat during the critical crop-weed competition period.

"Wheat farmers in Punjab, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan face significant challenges from Phalaris minor," said Ravi Annavarapu, FMC India, and South-West Asia President. "Over the past few decades, this destructive weed has developed resistance to multiple herbicide chemistries, which has impacted crop yields, leaving farmers with limited options. FMC's introduction of Ambriva® herbicide brings Indian farmers an innovative solution to address resistance challenges."

Ambriva® herbicide has been rigorously tested on wheat over multiple seasons in India and has demonstrated significant and consistent performance against Phalaris minor and key grass weeds.

"We believe this new herbicide will provide farmers with a much-needed powerful solution, offering long-lasting weed control and enhanced productivity," said Annavarapu.

FMC is committed to serving farmers by providing them with new solutions that help them protect their crops and optimize yields. The introduction of Ambriva® herbicide demonstrates FMC's strong research and development capabilities to address grower challenges through cutting-edge sustainable technologies that enhance crop resilience and productivity.

