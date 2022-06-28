FMC launches pre-emergent herbicide to support sugarcane farmers in India

India is the second largest producer of sugarcane in the world. However, each year, sugarcane farmers incur heavy crop losses due to weeds, and various grasses and broadleaf weeds have remained a major challenge to control. The Indian Council of Agricultural Research - Sugarcane Breeding Institute (ICAR – SBI) estimates the reduction in cane productivity is anywhere from 10 percent to as much as 70 percent, depending on the nature and intensity of the different weed species infesting the fields.

Austral® herbicide's unique dual mode of action offers a weed free condition during the critical crop-weed competition period in sugarcane. This innovative proprietary product solution forms a layer of protection on top of the soil, inhibiting weeds to germinate during the critical crop growth phase, resulting in higher numbers of healthy tillers and thereby higher yields in sugarcane.

FMC India President Mr. Ravi Annavarapu said, "At FMC, we are driven by a strong R&D pipeline, committed to bring the latest global technologies and introduce novel and sustainable solutions to address Indian farmers' challenges. The introduction of Austral® herbicide for sugarcane farmers is a testimony to our commitment of enabling better yield through technology-driven, scientific solutions. We are confident that Austral® herbicide will help sugarcane farmers improve their income through effective weed protection for a superior harvest."

Austral® herbicide will be available in 500g and 1kg packs at leading retail stores across the country for the coming season.

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company dedicated to helping growers produce food, feed, fiber and fuel for an expanding world population while adapting to a changing environment. FMC's innovative crop protection solutions – including biologicals, crop nutrition, digital and precision agriculture – enable growers, crop advisers and turf and pest management professionals to address their toughest challenges economically while protecting the environment. With approximately 6,400 employees at more than 100 sites worldwide, FMC is committed to discovering new herbicide, insecticide and fungicide active ingredients, product formulations and pioneering technologies that are consistently better for the planet. Visit fmc.com and ag.fmc.com/in/en to learn more and follow FMC India on Facebook and YouTube.

Image: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1847065/Austral_pack.jpg

SOURCE FMC India