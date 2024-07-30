MUMBAI, India, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FMC, a leading global agricultural sciences company, has received registration in India for Isoflex® active and Ambriva® herbicide for use in wheat. Ambriva® herbicide, powered by Isoflex® active, presents a novel mode of action in wheat. Isoflex® active is classified by the Herbicide Resistance Action Committee (HRAC) as a group 13 herbicide.

FMC obtains registration in India for& Isoflex® active and Ambriva®& herbicide

"At FMC, we're committed to serving farmers with innovative crop solutions that help them protect their crops and optimize yields," said Ravi Annavarapu, FMC India, and South-West Asia President. "In the last few years, we have rigorously tested Ambriva® herbicide in wheat over multiple seasons, observing consistent performance against Phalaris minor. We believe that Ambriva® herbicide will contribute to a healthy crop by providing growers with a new and effective tool to control Phalaris minor, which has become resistant to other herbicides."

Ambriva® herbicide powered by Isoflex® active and metribuzin will support wheat farmers, especially in the northwestern regions of the Indo-Gangetic plains, where Phalaris minor poses a significant challenge to crop yield potential. Studies have shown that Ambriva® herbicide demonstrates residual control against Phalaris minor and early post-emergence knock-down activity, protecting wheat during the critical crop-weed competition period as a one-shot solution.

The registration and imminent introduction of Ambriva® herbicide in India marks a critical milestone for FMC. It demonstrates the strength of FMC's robust pipeline and the ability to address grower challenges through new innovative solutions that enhance the productivity and resilience of their crops. Isoflex® active is registered in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, China and Great Britain.

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company dedicated to helping growers produce food, feed, fiber, and fuel for an expanding world population while adapting to a changing environment. FMC's innovative crop protection solutions – including biologicals, crop nutrition, digital and precision agriculture – enable growers, crop advisers and turf and pest management professionals to address their toughest challenges economically while protecting the environment. With approximately 6,200 employees at more than one hundred sites worldwide, FMC is committed to discovering new herbicide, insecticide and fungicide active ingredients, product formulations and pioneering technologies that are consistently better for the planet. Visit fmc.com and ag.fmc.com/in/en to learn more and follow FMC India on Facebook® and YouTube

Ambriva and Isoflex are trademarks of FMC Corporation and/or an affiliate. Always read and follow all label directions, restrictions, and precautions for use.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2471580/FMC_Ambriva_herbicide.jpg