FMC's Industry-Leading Rynaxypyr® Active Insect Control Technology Recognised at Best Brands Conclave 2023

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FMC India, an agricultural sciences company, and its industry-leading insect control technology Rynaxypyr®️ active has been recognised as one of the best brands in agriculture at the Best Brands Conclave 2023. Organised by The Economic Times (ET) Edge, part of India's leading media group The Times Group, the recognition is testament to the significant impact FMC's Rynaxypyr® active has made in India's agriculture industry.

FMC's Industry-Leading Rynaxypyr®️ Active Insect Control Technology Recognised at Best Brands Conclave 2023

Rynaxypyr® active insect control delivers broad-spectrum control of insect pests such as armyworms, loopers, silverleaf whitefly nymphs, leafminer larvae and more. It is the driving force behind India's two leading crop protection product brands, Coragen® insecticide and Ferterra® insecticide. Through these flagship brands, Rynaxypyr® active provides superior crop protection across 16 major crops in the country. For over a decade, it has served farmers with an unmatched efficacy and remains the most trusted choice for millions of farmers in India.

Mr. Ravi Annavarapu, President of FMC India, and South-West Asia, expressed, "We are delighted to have been felicitated for Rynaxypyr® active as one of the best brands in agriculture. This not only brings the contribution of the Rynaxypyr® active brand to the fore but underscores the importance of innovative crop protection solutions for the sustainable growth of agriculture. We are committed to partnering with and equipping farmers with advanced, scientifically proven, and sustainable crop solutions, contributing to the enhancement of their productivity and profitability."

Rynaxypyr® active by FMC emerged as one of the best brands after a rigorous evaluation of more than 120 companies across 10 different industries. Their profiles were analysed independently based on their sales turnover, market size, brand recall, customer reviews, contribution to the industry and overall market influence.

The ET Edge Best Brands accolade further reinforces Rynaxypyr® active as the industry's leading ingredient for long-lasting and fast-acting protection against targeted pests. It was registered for use in India in 2008 and is today available in more than 120 countries.

FMC has one of the strongest research and development pipelines and remains committed to delivering innovation excellence in the crop protection space within the agriculture industry. By supporting farmers with sustainable technologies, FMC is contributing to a safe, secure, and sustainable food supply, with minimal impact on the planet.

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company dedicated to helping growers produce food, feed, fibre, and fuel for an expanding world population while adapting to a changing environment. FMC's innovative crop protection solutions – including biologicals, crop nutrition, digital and precision agriculture – enable growers, crop advisers and turf and pest management professionals to address their toughest challenges economically while protecting the environment. With approximately 6,600 employees at more than one hundred sites worldwide, FMC is committed to discovering new herbicide, insecticide and fungicide active ingredients, product formulations and pioneering technologies that are consistently better for the planet. Visit fmc.com and ag.fmc.com/in/en to learn more and follow FMC India on Facebook® and YouTube®.

