FNP Media announces the release of their first original short film 'The Blue Sweater'

An original creation by FNP Media, The Blue Sweater is a charming and thought-provoking film about the changing dynamics and relationship between grandkids and their grandmother at its center. This film will bring the audience to the realization of the selfless love of grandparents not being appreciated by grandchildren rightly.

"This movie is very special for FNP Media as it is our foray into FNP Originals and not only that, we as an organization want to touch hearts of our viewers and this movie shows how emotional and beautiful the bond is between grandparents and grandkids. This movie will definitely touch the emotional chord of everyone and we hope viewers will love it," says Ahmad Faraz, General Manager, FNP Media.

The endearing story of The Blue Sweater won several accolades in various categories at Calcutta Cult Film Festival 2020, Aab International Film Festival 2020, Tagore International Film Festival 2020 and New Generations Independent Indian Film Festival 2020. The beautiful character of the grandmother is played by Kamlesh Gill, an Indian actor of Hindi films. The other actors of the film are Mihir Ahuja, Sunakshi Grover, Preeti Agarwal Mehta and Shubham Rastogi.

Commenting on the release, Jatin Chanana, Director, The Blue Sweater, said, "The Blue Sweater is a small effort to celebrate and share life with elderly rather than being addicted to technology. This slice of life film is extracted from the nostalgic moments of my childhood. But I believe anyone who cherished happy moments with his or her grandparents will connect with the film emotionally."

The film depicts how the struggle of being lonely at old age even while one is surrounded by people becomes more real. It's indeed an eye-opener, but the question remains that will you embrace this heartwarming, tender and obvious love that comes without a price?

Link to watch full film: https://youtu.be/8puru-bSqNE

Link to trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BgBOsSBpjxI

About FNP Media :

FNP Media is a content company and production house that works to produce quality content for digital platforms. Given the fact that FNP has been a part of peoples' lives from birth to marriage and even death, the journey of human emotion has been experienced from very close quarters, and it was but natural to translate that understanding on screen.

FNP Media has two verticals, Live By FNP Media and Films By FNP Media The content in the form of short films, web series, storytelling etc. is hosted on YouTube channels of the respective verticals that showcases performing arts, films & shows etc.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1384993/FNP_Media_Logo.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1384994/The_Blue_Sweater_Film_Poster.jpg

