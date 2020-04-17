Fondazione Internazionale Menarini Creates a New Covid-19 "Virtual" Library for Doctors and Nurses: It Takes Only a Click to get the Studies Chosen by Nobel Ignarro

FLORENCE, Italy, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Created by the Menarini International Foundation, the collection of the most distinguished and influential scientific publications on Covid-19, selected and constantly updated under the guidance of the Nobel Prize for Medicine Louis J. Ignarro, member of the Scientific Committee of the Foundation, is available on the website www.en.fondazione-menarini.it. Unique in its kind, with a completely free access, the library allows healthcare professionals around the world an easy and quick access to verified data and information. Over one hundred publications are already included in the online library, also enriched by video interviews of the major international experts. With this initiative the Menarini Foundation continues its mission of promoting science education, to guarantee online updating and training for all healthcare professionals. The scientific articles are collected and classified in an easily and quickly accessible database: it takes only a simple click to get the studies, all sorted by topic: from ongoing trials to epidemiology, from the clinics to therapies and official guidelines.