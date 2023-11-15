Forever New India Presents A/W'23 Collection 'A Time for Glamour' with Pooja Hegde

NEW DELHI, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forever New India, renowned for its contemporary fashion offerings, is excited to introduce its highly anticipated Winter Special collection, 'A Time for Glamour.' This collection, featuring opulent velvet fabrics, is poised to be the go-to choice for upcoming Christmas and New Year parties as well as other seasonal celebrations. The brand's latest campaign spotlights the collection's versatility, by featuring Pooja Hegde in a variety of stylish ensembles designed for the contemporary woman.

Forever New X Pooja Hegde - A Time For Glamour

Forever New's A/W'23 collection offers a diverse range of options for various social occasions.

The outfits that will make one dazzle even in the shivering cold as one will be the star of the evening! A red for the perfect Christmas Look, bold prints to bring out the 'you' factor in any look and fabric that will make one feel light and cozy.

The collection caters to different preferences. For those planning a night out with friends, there are playful mini dresses. Vintage-inspired floral dresses offer charm and comfort for more relaxed gatherings. High-glamour soirées call for luxurious velvet and daring cut-out dresses, ensuring an unforgettable entrance.

From cocktail parties to house parties for New Year's or Christmas, Forever New has got it covered with a variety to pick from. Discover the 'A Time for Glamour' collection at Forever New's retail outlets and online platforms this Winter Season.

Forever New is one of the fastest-growing premium fashion retail brands. From dresses for every occasion to work-wear essentials, sparkling accessories, stylish footwear and the perfect-fit denim, Forever New is committed to fashion that stays relevant beyond one season & elevates personal style. The brand continues to focus on creating easy - to - wear and timeless collections of ensembles dedicated to celebrating modern femininity.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2277492/Forever_New_Pooja_Hegde.jpg